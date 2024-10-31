Super League linked half-back makes NRL switch for 2025

Gold Coast Titans half-back Tanah Boyd, who was linked with a Super League move for 2025, has instead made a cross-NRL switch, penning a two-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors.

Boyd’s name had been circulated to Super League clubs last month, finding opportunities at first-grade level hard to come by with the Titans throughout the season just gone.

The playmaker, who made his senior debut in 2019, now has 69 NRL appearances to his name. All of those have come in a Gold Coast shirt, though just nine of the 69 came in 2024.

Now 24, it had appeared he may make the move into the British game next term, but that hasn’t proven to be the case, with the Warriors announcing his signature on a contract which runs until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The Titans have recruited a former Queensland under-20s representative with nine NRL tries to his name.

Andrew McFadden, their Development and Pathways Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to get Tanah across to the club. He’s a quality, proven player who will add great depth to our squad.

“Tanah’s arrival will create healthy competition among our halves. He brings a great kicking game, strong game management skills and he’s also a proven goal kicker.

“We’re really looking forward to having him at our club.”

Penrith-born Boyd is the son of ex-Panthers and Balmain Tigers prop Shayne, who played a total of 10 first-grade games during his own career.

Having inked his deal with the Warriors, the 24-year-old added: “There’s so much to like about the direction of the club, from Webby (Andrew Webster, head coach) to the fans and the support the team gets here in New Zealand.

“There’s been plenty of players who have come this way (Australia to New Zealand) in the past and in recent times who have proven that if you buy in. you can make an impact.

“That’s certainly what I plan on doing.”

