One of the highest-profile free agents still on the market for the 2025 season has finally found a new club: after Anthony Milford agreed a deal to play in Australia’s lower grades.

Milford’s future has been under scrutiny for the entirety of the off-season. He has repeatedly been linked with a move to Super League for well over a year, stemming back to original interest from Leigh Leopards.

A deal to bring Milford to the Leigh Sports Village never materialised, with Milford ultimately remaining in the NRL in 2024 and the Leopards signing Matt Moylan instead.

Leigh’s name were mentioned with a possible move for Moylan again this off-season after he exited the Dolphins at the end of the 2024 campaign, but this time around, the Leopards were never in the running to sign the half-back.

But he has now found a club for the upcoming season. The former Samoa star has signed a deal to sign with Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies – the club where he played junior rugby before beginning his NRL career.

It means Milford will not be playing elite-level rugby league for the first time in a long time – but he has refused to close the door on a return to the NRL if he can rediscover his best form.

The Magpies are Brisbane Broncos’ feeder club, another of Milford’s former sides. And he insists that if he performs, he sees no reason why he cannot play in the NRL once again: with Brisbane potentially allowed to call him up if they are short on players.

When asked why he wanted to join the club, Milford told Australia’s Courier Mail: “A bit less pressure, and to just enjoy my footy again.”

And it appears his rugby league career is still not over yet after securing a club for the 2025 season despite constant links with a move to England.