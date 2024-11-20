Canberra Raiders prop Peter Hola has been linked to Super League almost regularly for the past year: but he could yet be handed a lifeline for 2025 in the NRL.

Hola’s services have been offered to Super League clubs at numerous points over the last year as his future in the NRL appeared to be coming to an end.

He has been at Canberra for the last two seasons, but was not offered a deal with the Raiders heading into 2025.

With more and more clubs having finalised their top 30 roster for the upcoming season, it looked as though Hola could either drop down into the lower grades in Australia or potentially make the move to England.

But Hola has been handed a chance to resurrect his NRL career in 2025. Reports in Australia have suggested that the Dolphins have offered him a train a trial contract – but he faces stiff competition for the one remaining spot in their 30-man squad for next season.

Hola is one of nine players who have been given a similar contract to win an NRL deal for 2025 – and there is every prospect the Dolphins could yet head into the transfer market and allocate that spot to a new recruit, given how they have been linked with Ben Hunt already this off-season.

Hola is the most experienced player in that group though – with only one other individual having made an NRL appearance. That is former Canterbury centre Ethan Quai-Ward, who has made a solitary appearance for the Bulldogs. Hola, in contrast, has 15 NRL games to his name.

A number of the Dolphins’ academy players have also been offered train and trial contracts too as they look to firm up their plans for 2025.

