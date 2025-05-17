Super League-linked forward given shock NRL release in transfer twist

Brisbane Broncos forward Martin Taupau is set to be released by the club effective immediately – putting him back on the open transfer market.

Taupau’s deal with the Broncos runs until the end of this season but it will be cut short after the club made the decision to let the veteran forward leave immediately.

Taupau liked a social media post by former NRL star Elijah Taylor criticising Brisbane head coach Michael Maguire’s coaching style, which led to a severe backlash at the club.

He then met with a group of the Broncos’ senior players before sitting down with Maguire too, with it being agreed upon that he would leave the NRL side immediately.

Maguire was loathe to go into too much detail, but he did confirm the release was being worked through.

“I want everyone that is at the club or moves from the club at some stage to prosper on the back of what they do,” he said.

“That will be sorted out as we move forward, but the club is still working through a few things. I will let that play out.”

When asked about whether or not he had felt let down by Taupau, Maguire said: “I don’t want to comment on that. It’s probably more up to the front office, but I guess things will progress quickly.

“It’s known where it’s at, but it’s a matter for how the club deals with it now. It’s an organisational decision around how we have gone about it.”

Where Taupau goes next remains to be seen. The forward has repeatedly been linked with a move to Super League throughout his career, most notably with Leeds Rhinos several years ago.

Speculation emerged of a possible move again last off-season before he signed a new deal with the Broncos.

The 35-year-old has made no suggestion he is set to retire, meaning his services are back on the open market.