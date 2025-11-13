Some of the greatest players ever to play in Super League will lace their boots up again this weekend in a game to remember the life and career of Bryn Hargreaves.

The former Wigan Warriors and St Helens forward passed away in March 2023 after his body was discovered more than a year after he went missing in the United States of America.

Hargreaves moved to the States after he retired from playing rugby league in his 20s, and was reported missing in January of 2023.

But now, almost three years on from his passing, a game has been organised by Hargreaves’ mother with the help of Rugby League Cares as a Hargreaves All Stars Squad takes on a Rugby League All Stars side at Wigan St Patricks’ ground in the town.

Some iconic figures have agreed to take part, too. They include the likes of St Helens stalwarts Sean Long and Lee Gilmour, as well as legendary Super League hooker Micky Higham.

Ex-Wigan stars including Mick Cassidy and Wayne Godwin are also playing, with Danny Brough, Paul Anderson and Maurie Fa’asavalu among the others who are on show.

Tickets cost just £5 for the game, which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will go to RL Cares as a thanks for the support that has been offered to Hargreaves’ family by the charity in recent years since his passing.

