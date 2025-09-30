John Kear has tipped Jake Connor to cap an outstanding debut season at Leeds Rhinos by being crowned the 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

But the legendary former coach has warned the men from Headingley not to become too reliant on their talented playmaker.

Eyebrows were raised when Leeds boss Brad Arthur signed Connor during the off-season and ex-Rhinos favourite Barrie McDermott queried the wisdom of the move.

Yet Connor has made himself at home in LS6 and shown remarkable consistency throughout the 2025 campaign as Leeds finished fourth before losing to St Helens in the play-off eliminator.

The 30-year-old is on the Man of Steel shortlist with 2024 winner Mikey Lewis and Jai Field – and Kear told Love Rugby League: “Jake Connor would be my Man of Steel. The reason for that is his influence and impact on this Leeds Rhinos team has been absolutely massive.

“Brad Arthur has clearly got the best out of him and Connor is happy there. He’s disciplined and he’s matured and been the fulcrum of the new chapter being written at Headingley by Brad Arthur.

“Mikey Lewis has done fantastic things for Hull KR, as has Jai Field at Wigan, but Connor’s impact on Leeds has been huge. And it’s the consistency of his performances too – that’s what sways it for me. He would be my Man of Steel.”

Kear, though, feels Leeds need more than just Connor’s artful handling and educated kicking game.

“The Rhinos have had a really good season and shown massive progress,” he said. “They know what their DNA is now and the defence is at the centre of that DNA.

“But I also think there’s a little warning for them – their reliance on Jake Connor.

“When he didn’t play in the last couple of games of the regular season – Catalans at home and Wigan away – they looked to have no real cutting edge.

“They did lose their last three games and only one of those games featured Connor.

“In that one, against Saints in the play-offs, they very nearly won and Connor was arguably their best player. Again, that showed how important he has become to this Leeds Rhinos side.”