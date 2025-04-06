Super League legend Leon Pryce hits out at video referee process after Hull derby

Four-time Super League winner Leon Pryce has become the latest figure from the game to vent his frustrations at the slow video referee process following Saturday’s Hull derby in the Challenge Cup.

Pryce, who played 38 games for Hull FC himself, was present at the MKM Stadium yesterday to watch son Will make his debut for the Airlie Birds having returned from the NRL to join the club earlier this week.

The 43-year-old hung up his own boots back in 2017 on the back of a career which saw him make over 500 appearances, earning honours for both England and Great Britain.

His retirement came having won 19 major honours, including those four Super League titles between Bradford Bulls and St Helens.

After presenting son Will with his debut shirt, Pryce senior watched on as FC were beaten 32-16 by cross-city rivals Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

The game didn’t pass without numerous delays when the video referee was called into action, as has been the case plenty of times this season already across Super League.

Plenty of coaches and players have already voiced their own discontent over the delays, and Pryce has become the latest to do so, sharing his views via social media.

I’ve thought this for a long time. Keep the game flowing. Make decisions faster please. pic.twitter.com/BClm2jKkwv — Leon Pryce (@leonpryce6) April 6, 2025

His post on X on Sunday morning read: “The whole point of a game of rugby, at any level, is to see which team tires first. When fatigue sets in, that’s when mistakes happen and tries are scored.

“Taking five minutes to make a decision at the video referee slows the game down unnecessarily-especially when it’s clear from the very first replay what has happened.

“It’s frustrating as a fan to sit through a three-to- five-minute delay when the outcome is obvious.

“Yes, of course, some decisions require a more detailed review. But we must do everything we can to keep the game flowing.

“These long pauses give both teams time to recover, which takes away from the intensity and momentum of the match.

“Just speaking as a fan of the game – we need to do better.”