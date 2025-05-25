Papua New Guinea boss Jason Demetriou has been identified as the ‘leading candidate’ to take charge of the country’s new NRL franchise come their 2028 entry, according to reports Down Under.

Wakefield Trinity legend Demetriou has been at the helm of the Kumuls’ national team since August 2024.

He led his side to the Pacific Bowl title last autumn after beating both Fiji and the Cook Islands, but they ultimately fell short in their bid at promotion with defeat to New Zealand in Sydney.

The 49-year-old will coach the Kumuls again in this year’s Pacific Championships, and is expected to remain in situ for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup: which is being held in PNG as well as Australia.

Super League legend identified as ‘leading candidate’ for new NRL job

PNG‘s NRL franchise officially got the green light earlier this year, with the team set to join the Southern Hemisphere’s elite competition in 2028, 12 months after fellow new franchise Perth Bears do.

As is happening with Perth, things are ticking along in the background with PNG’s franchise in terms of the organisation preparing for that 2028 entry.

It is yet to officially be named, but reports from News Corp have emerged suggesting that Demetriou is their ‘leading candidate’ for the head coach role.

Those reports suggest that the former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss has a strong desire to expand on his commitment to the sport in PNG and wishes to get back into the NRL himself.

Chris Orr, his manager, spoke to the Australian media and dubbed Demetriou the ‘perfect candidate’ for the PNG franchise job at the back end of last year, and it now appears that he may well get a crack at the job.

