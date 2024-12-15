Wakefield Trinity legend Jason Demetriou has been deemed the ‘perfect candidate’ to take charge of Papua New Guinea’s NRL team.

Demetriou – who made over 220 Super League appearances during a playing career which saw him feature 350 times at senior level – is already in charge of PNG’s national team, assuming that role back in August.

The 48-year-old guided the Kumuls to glory in the Pacific Bowl this autumn after victories against both Fiji and the Cook Islands, though was unable to guide the nation to promotion having been beaten by New Zealand in the play-off final.

PNG‘s new NRL franchise, which is still yet to be officially named, was rubber-stamped earlier this week, with their entry into the premium club competition Down Under to come in 2028.

And Sydney-born Demetriou – who represented Canada twice during his playing days through his heritage – is now being tipped to become the head coach of that side.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Everything you need to know about Papua New Guinea’s new NRL team – Finance, Signings, Location…

Super League legend dubbed ‘perfect candidate’ for new NRL coaching role

The New South Wales native has coaching experience on both sides of the globe having been at the helm of Keighley Cougars, Northern Pride and NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He departed the Bunnies in April, and took charge of the Kumuls on the international front just a few months later.

And with his contract set to be extended by PNG, his manager Chris Orr now believes he should be given the reins of the Pacific nation’s NRL franchise.

Speaking earlier this week after the franchise’s entry into the NRL had been officially announced, Orr told Australian outlet Wide World of Sports: “Jason is the perfect candidate for head coach and no one knows more about the game in PNG.

“He already has an intimate knowledge of the players in the national team and a good relationship with them.

“He has also done a report on what needs to be done in the Cyril Connell Challenge (under-16) and Mal Meninga Cup (under-18) teams to ensure the young players are properly prepared when the time comes.

“He is committed to the game in PNG and prepared to move up there. He knows there is a lot of work to be done, but he is super invested in making the team successful.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Papua New Guinea’s star-studded all-time Dream Team – Lam, Gene, Bai…