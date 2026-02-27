Rugby League Commercial boss Rhodri Jones has insisted the aspiration is still for Super League to be part of Las Vegas in 2027 – but the model for clubs to participate may need to be ‘looked at’.

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will walk out at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday, after the reigning Super League champions followed in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors last year by sacrificing a home fixture to make the trip Stateside.

Hull FC and St Helens are understood to be the next two clubs at the front of the queue in terms of featuring in Vegas in 2027, but it has not been confirmed whether or not either would be willing to give up the revenue that comes with a home advantage for what would likely be a loss-making exercise by heading to the US.

Jones, speaking to Love Rugby League in the run-up to the weekend’s games, insisted the hope was that two more teams would make the trip next year without question.

However, he admitted the ‘model’ which leads to one club having to forfeit a major home game potentially needs re-examining.

Jones said: “Las Vegas 2027 will definitely happen, and the aspiration is that Super League will still be a part of it.

“We will need two clubs to come to the table though. The way the model works currently is that one club will have to give up a home fixture, which is a considered and careful decision made by each club that has done it so far.

“That’s the model at the moment, and we need to look at that.

“But I will say that the benefits we get from this as a competition are multiple and various, and the clubs can benefit too. We have to make sure it happens and I sincerely hope we will.”

Jones admitted he was hopeful any club willing to take such a step would be inspired by the journey Hull KR have been on over the last 12 months.

“It obviously has to be right for the home club,” he said. “When Hull KR decided to commit a year ago, they didn’t have a single trophy in the cabinet. Since then, they’ve won four and have completely changed their reputation.

“They will now have so many more eyes and ears on them from all sides of the rugby league world by virtue of arriving here as the world champions. If someone does decide to take the plunge now, who knows where they will be in 12 months.”