Super League injury room with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves among clubs with fresh blows

Round 5 brought another gripping weekend of action in Super League, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Virtually every club suffered at least one new blow.

Here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over…

Catalans Dragons

Catalans were comfortable winners away at Castleford on Saturday afternoon, but their win came at a cost.

Romain Navarrete broke his cheekbone, while try-scorer Fouad Yaha was forced off just after scoring having damaged his hamstring. Neither are likely to feature this weekend against St Helens.

Castleford Tigers

Cas lost Papua New Guinea international Jeremiah Simbiken just 17 minutes into that clash with Catalans. He too suffered a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield Giants

Thursday night saw Huddersfield beaten at Salford, and the Giants’ injury list grew even longer. Summing up their fortunes so far this season, Niall Evalds had to leave the field at half-time on his debut for the club, appearing to have broken his foot.

Hull FC

Hull’s fine start to the campaign continued on Friday night as they edged out a win at Wakefield, but FC boss John Cartwright now has a trio of new injury worries to contend with.

Son Jed Cartwright left the field just before half-time with a hamstring issue, and Cade Cust had already been forced off by that point with a minor hip injury. Elsewhere, veteran Liam Watts picked up a jaw problem on his second debut for the club.

St Helens

Saints were narrowly beaten on home soil by Warrington on Friday night, and lost hooker Daryl Clark circa half-an-hour in after he took a knock to the hip which was heavily impacting his movement.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington came away from the Totally Wicked Stadium with the win, but also with a spate of injuries to their backline. Post-match, Wire head coach Sam Burgess admitted he was quite concerned about the make-up of his backline for this week’s clash with Leeds.

Winger Josh Thewlis was forced off in the first half of the game against Saints with a hip issue. And though he was unable to go into detail on the other injuries, Burgess detailed that his concerns were over Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Matty Ashton and Matt Dufty. We’ll know more when the Wolves host their pre-Leeds press conference on Tuesday.

Wigan Warriors

Arguably the biggest injury blow of the weekend came before a ball had even been kicked at Headingley on Saturday evening, where Wigan eventually lost out to Leeds.

Lebanon international Abbas Miski had been named in the Warriors’ line-up, but the winger had to withdraw prior to kick-off due to a knee issue which has plagued his season so far. The 29-year-old is now set to undergo surgery to rectify the issue for good, so could be out for a few months.