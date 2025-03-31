Super League injury room with Hull KR and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 6 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Yet again, virtually every club suffered at least one new blow.

The competition now takes a backseat, with the Challenge Cup quarter-finals coming up this weekend.

But across Super League, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford were beaten on home soil by Hull FC on Thursday night, losing 24-14 at The Jungle.

The Tigers lost Joe Westerman during that game, with the veteran forward having tweaked his knee. He and they have a week without a game now having already been knocked out of the Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield’s wait for a Super League win this season continued having been pumped in their own backyard by league leaders Hull KR on Sunday afternoon, losing 50-4.

The Giants’ injury curse has continued, too, with both Adam Swift and George Flanagan Jr forced off late on against the Robins. Additionally, head coach Luke Robinson revealed that ex-Warrington youngster Aiden Doolan had been on trial, but has broke a bone in his hand!

Post-match though, Robinson confirmed that both off-season recruit George King and Joe Greenwood should return in the next couple of weeks.

Hull FC

Hull’s win at Castleford on Thursday night came at the cost of at least Cade Cust, who will now miss this weekend’s cup derby tie against Hull KR having failed a HIA at The Jungle.

Loanee Sam Eseh was also forced off in the second half against Cas with a knee issue, while Liam Watts suffered a calf strain before Thursday’s game and was pulled out of the squad as a result.

Hooker Amir Bourouh battled through having hurt his ankle early on against the Tigers.

Hull KR

KR will likely be without back-rower James Batchelor for this weekend’s derby in the Challenge Cup after he limped off with a hamstring problem in the first half of their win at Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Post-match at the John Smith’s Stadium, Robins boss Willie Peters confirmed Batchelor would go for scans on the issue today (Monday) and admitted there was ‘doubt’ around his involvement in the derby.

Winger Joe Burgess should return against Hull FC though having missed the win at Huddersfield through illness.

Leeds Rhinos

In what was the 5,000th Super League game, Leeds were narrowly beaten at Warrington on Friday night, losing 16-14.

The Rhinos saw stand-off Brodie Croft withdrawn early on in the second half, and after the game, head coach Brad Arthur confirmed that was due to hamstring tightness. They aren’t involved in the cup quarter-finals.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh were also beaten on Friday night, going down 40-14 on home soil to newly-promoted Wakefield.

Alec Tuitavake was withdrawn midway through the second half, but Leopards boss Adrian Lam wasn’t able to shed any light on a potential injury issue there post-match.

Keanan Brand battled through and was limping, but Lam confirmed he’d be fine for their cup tie away against Trinity this week with his problem just a bang on the quad. Josh Charnley has suffered a two-week setback with his knee injury, though.

Salford Red Devils

Salford head coach Paul Rowley had alluded to the fact that numerous players were playing through the pain barrier courtesy of painkilling injections ahead of their trip to Wigan, and that came to fruition as they were beaten 54-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Hill was forced off with a calf problem just before the break, Justin Sangare limped ON to the field when called upon from the bench and struggled throughout, with Joe Shorrocks also not 100% fit.

Matty Foster also had to be withdrawn just before the end having struggled for around 10 minutes prior, and plenty of the young lads that took to the field in a Red Devils shirt looked absolutely shattered come the final hooter.

St Helens

Saints dealt with horrific weather conditions to win 14-13 away against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, securing a first Super League win in Perpignan since 2018.

Harry Robertson was the cost of that victory, and will miss this weekend’s cup quarter-final tie away at Warrington having failed a first half HIA at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. The young back was forced off for that HIA just four minutes into the action.

Warrington Wolves

It’s answers on a postcard stuff in terms of Warrington’s own injury crisis at the moment, with Wolves head coach Sam Burgess forced to change his entire backline through injuries as they beat Leeds on Friday evening.

After that game, Burgess wasn’t able to shed any light on whether any of his usual backline might return for the cup tie against Saints, detailing that his squad looked ‘pretty beat up’ in the changing room after the Rhinos victory.

Matty Ashton, Toby King, Rodrick Tai and Josh Thewlis are the four players in question.