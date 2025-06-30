Several Super League clubs are counting the cost of another bruising weekend of action – with several stars set to be missing for prolonged periods.

A couple of huge names have suffered setbacks that will rule them out for extended spells of time, while a whole heap of other players face a nervous few days to discover whether they will be fit for Round 17 this weekend.

Here’s how everything looks across the competition after the latest round of action.

Leeds Rhinos had a concern over James Bentley on Friday – so much so that he was pulled out of the fray in the run-up to Friday’s game with illness. However, Bentley will likely be okay for this Sunday’s huge trip to league leaders Hull KR.

The team they defeated on Friday were not so lucky, however. Leigh Leopards will be without both David Armstrong and Darnell McIntosh for at least the next fortnight after they both left the field with knee problems at AMT Headingley.

Armstrong’s knee was heavily strapped even before kick-off on Friday and he was in so much discomfort that he was moved to the wing, before being withdrawn at half-time. The pair have suffered medial ligament problems, according to Adrian Lam.

Friday’s other game saw Wakefield Trinity suffer another injury setback, with star half-back Jake Trueman also coming off at half-time and not returning. He has picked up a shoulder problem that automatically makes him a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Catalans.

Warrington’s push for the play-offs was reinvigorated on Saturday with victory over Hull FC, but it may have come at a cost. Rodrick Tai was withdrawn after appearing to pick up a knock in the act of denying a Lewis Martin try.

That appears to be precautionary, but more will be discovered on that front this week. Toby King and Joe Philbin were left out of the Wolves’ 17 with Sam Burgess admitting the knocks they picked up in the week as ‘too risky’ for them to feature against Hull.

Wigan’s worst fears were confirmed on Saturday with confirmation that Bevan French will be missing for the next eight weeks with a severe calf problem. Liam Marshall also withdrew in the warm-up on Saturday evening with an ankle issue: that will be assessed this week.

Salford were beaten again on Sunday afternoon and their injury problems have worsened, with on-loan centre Jonny Vaughan suffering a dislocated shoulder that saw him head to hospital before the end of the match. That would imply a lengthy spell on the sidelines.