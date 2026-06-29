Magic Weekend is on the horizon, but after round 15, several clubs are feeling the cost of another tough round of Super League action following a string of new injury concerns.

Here’s a look at the players who have suffered fresh setbacks ahead of arguably Super League’s biggest weekend of the year.

Bradford Bulls

Will Gardiner has returned home after a horrible head clash saw him stretchered from the field. He failed his HIA so will miss the Magic Weekend clash with Leeds Rhinos. Phoenix Steinwede went off with a groin injury at half time and didn’t return.

Castleford Tigers

Ryan Carr will be without Jordan Lane at Magic Weekend after he failed a HIA following an incident during the first half of their defeat to York Knights.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites have lost winger Harvey Barron to a concussion, meaning he can’t play against Hull KR this weekend. They are hoping to recall Cade Cust, James Bell and Ethan O’Neill, however, for their derby fixture with the Robins.

Hull KR

A failed HIA means Dean Hadley will miss Magic Weekend in what is Rovers’ only fresh injury blow. Willie Peters confirmed Jez Litten and Sauaso Sue will return after missing the defeat to Leeds Rhinos, while Joe Burgess and Sam Luckley have a chance.

Leeds Rhinos

Jake Connor was withdrawn late against Hull KR after a superb display, but it was just a precautionary measure. Presley Cassell suffered a knee injury while playing for the reserves which is being assessed.

St Helens

The Saints are without Mark Percival and George Whitby long-term due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. They hope to have Daryl Clark back for Magic Weekend after missing the win over Bradford Bulls.

Wakefield Trinity

Jay Pitts was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury in the win over Huddersfield Giants, with Wakefield to assess it this week. Jazz Tevaga was holding his ribs when he came off in the first half, but did return to the field after that.

Warrington Wolves

It was a costly night for Warrington on Thursday night. They fear they have lost Arron Lindop to another ACL injury, after suffering the injury in his first game back from the same injury. Josh Thewlis (ankle) and Jordy Crowther (unspecified) were also brought off and will be assessed in the coming days.

Wigan Warriors

The Warriors face a nervy wait on Luke Thompson and Liam Farrell, who are having scans on foot and shoulder injuries respectively following their victory over Hull FC. Thompson was helped from the field.