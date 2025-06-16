It was a bruising weekend throughout Super League across the past few days, with a number of clubs picking up fresh injury setbacks.

Here’s the latest round-up from across the last few days, with a number of sides sweating on potential serious injuries to some key players as we head into the summer months and the most intriguing part of the year.

Warrington suffered a double blow in their defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening. Young outside back Arron Lindop could be missing for the rest of this season should Sam Burgess’ worst fears be confirmed, after admitting it looked as though he had picked up an ACL injury.

And prop James Harrison will definitely miss this weekend’s home clash with Huddersfield Giants after failing a HIA.

Wigan Warriors have a concern over star half-back Bevan French after he was left out of their team to face Huddersfield on Saturday with a tight calf. French will be assessed further this week.

Leeds withdrew Lachie Miller with 20 minutes remaining against Warrington on Saturday but it looks to have been a purely precautionary measure, after he suffered with cramp.

Hull KR seemed to come through their first game after Wembley fairly unscathed, and they hope to have Joe Burgess back in the mix this weekend after he missed the victory over Catalans Dragons.

St Helens suffered a blow in their heavy win at Salford, with young half-back George Whitby failing his HIA. That means he’ll miss the mouthwatering clash with Leeds Rhinos next Friday.

But that wasn’t all. Curtis Sironen left the field with a back spasm, while Joe Batchelor felt a pop in his calf according to Paul Wellens. That would indicate he will miss the Leeds game, too.

And in the same game, Salford half Kai Morgan left the pitch in the closing stages with what appeared to be an elbow injury.