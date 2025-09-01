Super League injury room: St Helens and Wigan Warriors left sweating after fresh blows

Round 24 of the Super League season brought another thrilling weekend of rugby league action, but as always there were some fresh injury concerns picked up along the way.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Hull FC

The Airlie Birds suffered a heavy 34-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, but it also came at a cost of four of their key players.

They seem destined to be without star forward Herman Ese’ese for their upcoming game against Hull KR, and maybe longer, too. The prop was taken off early in the first-half against Leeds, and later reappeared with his leg in a bandage and on crutches. Head coach John Cartwright also confirmed he couldn’t put any weight through his leg at the full-time whistle.

Another major concern ahead of the trip to Craven Park is Ed Chamberlain, who also came off injured in the first-half. He seemed to also pick up a leg issue, and speaking after the game Carteright confirmed he has suffered a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, versatile ball-player Cade Cust and front-rower Liam Watts both picked up knocks, and could be in doubt for the derby clash next weekend.

Leeds Rhinos

The winners at the MKM, Leeds Rhinos, also picked up a couple of injuries. Versatile forward Keenan Palasia was a late withdrawal from the match-day side after sustaining a knee injury in training, and now seems to be in doubt for their clash against Huddersfield Giants.

Youngster Max Simpson was also taken off on a stretcher in the second-half, but the club have since confirmed he is ok after going to hospital for precautionary checks.

St Helens

The defeat at Craven Park not only dented St Helens’ hopes of a top-two finish, but also saw them lose powerhouse forward Morgan Knowles for the derby game against Wigan Warriors.

The outgoing star, who will join NRL outfit the Dolphins next year, was taken off after a head knock early in the first-half against Hull KR, and he later failed his HIA.

Wigan Warriors

It’s not only St Helens that have injury concerns ahead of the derby game at the Totally Wicked Stadium next weekend, with Wigan likely to miss two key men.

Prop forward Patrick Mago failed an HIA after picking up a head knock in their win over Catalans Dragons, while centre Adam Keighran also pulled out of the side during the warm-up. The Australian was also taken off early in their win against Wakefield last time out through a knee issue, but is now a major doubt for next Friday’s trip to their bitter rivals.

