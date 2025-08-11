Super League injury room: St Helens and Wigan Warriors among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 21 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with plenty of fresh injury concerns. Numerous clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford were beaten 36-6 away at Hull KR on Saturday afternoon, with youngster Fletcher Rooney a notable absentee.

Post-match, Director of Rugby and acting head coach Chris Chester revealed the news that he had picked up a season-ending hamstring injury on the last play of their team run the day before.

Hull FC

John Asiata and Will Pryce both returned from lengthy lay-offs as Hull cantered to an 80-6 win against financially-stricken Salford.

Pryce had to go off early on in the second half, but boss John Cartwright confirmed that decision was precautionary, and the versatile back had come through okay.

However, Ed Chamberlain left the field with what was revealed as a rib cartilage issue, and captain Aidan Sezer missed the game having picked up a shoulder injury which is going to be monitored week-to-week.

Hull KR

On the back of their win over Cas, table-toppers KR have a crunch clash away at Wigan to look forward to.

Mikey Lewis required an injection in his shoulder at half-time against the Tigers while Jez Litten was forced off late on with a groin problem.

Both of those should be fit for Friday night, but Jared Waerea-Hargreaves might not be having had to sit out of the win against Cas due to a shoulder injury, according to head coach Willie Peters post-match.

St Helens

Saints were among the big winners of the weekend in terms of results, sealing a 34-4 victory away at Wakefield to complete a 2025 treble over Trinity and move to within a point of third place.

The win at Belle Vue did bring two injury blows though. Curtis Sironen failed a HIA, so will miss this weekend’s game at home against Huddersfield.

More concerningly, Jake Wingfield went down touching at his lower leg during the second half, and ended up leaving the ground on crutches with his foot in a boot. Post-match, boss Paul Wellens admitted ‘it didn’t look good’ for the youngster.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield didn’t escape injury in that game either, seeing Corey Hall hobble off late on with a foot-related issue which boss Daryl Powell confirmed needs a scan to be diagnosed properly.

In more positive news, Powell did also confirm that Ky Rodwell will return this week against Salford, though.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan will be without Junior Nsemba for their top-of-the-table clash at home against Hull KR after the towering back-rower failed a HIA during their 24-18 win at Warrington on Friday night.

Post-match, Warriors head coach Matt Peet shared the news that Luke Thompson could return from his lay-off against the Robins, saying the prop has a better chance of featuring than team-mate Bevan French. Both of those have been sidelined through calf problems.