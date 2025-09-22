Super League injury room: St Helens and Wakefield suffer big blows ahead of play-offs

The ‘regular’ Super League season is done and dusted, and attention now turns to the play-offs: but there are still plenty of injuries to keep abreast of.

Here’s a look at the six clubs that will be involved in the Super League play-offs over the next three weeks, and how their injury situation shapes up, with two clubs suffering big blows they could have done without in Round 27.

Hull KR

The Robins eventually got the job done on Thursday night as a 28-20 win over Warrington at Craven Park sealed their first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Winger Joe Burgess missed that game, and has now been absent for three weeks through a calf problem, but he is expected to be back fit in time for their semi-final tie on October 4.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds ended the campaign with a 22-6 defeat at Wigan on Friday night, with the quartet of Jake Connor, Ryan Hall, Andy Ackers and Lachie Miller all absent.

Post-match though, head coach Brad Arthur confirmed all four were set to return for this weekend’s eliminator tie against St Helens at Headingley, so good news for the Rhinos.

Leigh Leopards

Adrian Lam rested winger Keanan Brand as Leigh beat Huddersfield 30-16 at the Leopards’ Den on Friday night to cement their third-place finish.

Back-rower Ethan O’Neill also didn’t feature and has now missed three games through a hamstring issue, but post-match, Lam insisted the Australian could have played if required. If called upon, he’s expected to be fine for their eliminator tie at home against Wakefield on Friday night.

St Helens

Saints endured a nervy evening at home against lowly Castleford on Friday night as they edged a 28-26 win in a game which counted for little where the result was concerned.

Wingers Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy were both forced off with injuries though, leaving the pair up against it to make it into his squad for the trip to Leeds.

Feldt’s issue was a back spasm, so he has more of a chance of recovering in time, but Murphy suffered a recurrence of a quad injury which had kept him out for circa three months prior to the clash against Cas.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield will make the trip to Leigh on Friday night without first-choice full-back Max Jowitt after he failed a HIA less than a minute into their Round 27 victory at Salford.

After their 52-16 success against the Red Devils, Trinity boss Daryl Powell confirmed that Josh Rourke would be the man to replace Jowitt in his side as they travel to the Leopards’ Den.

Wigan Warriors

Reigning Super League champions Wigan are the club in the play-offs with no injury concerns whatsoever.

They beat Leeds on Friday night and had a squad available in its entirety barring young hooker Tom Forber. He is out for the season after requiring surgery on a wrist injury suffered while playing for the reserves last month, but hadn’t featured in the first-team since March, anyhow.