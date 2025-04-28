Super League injury room: Hull FC and Warrington Wolves among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 9 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Virtually every club suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over ahead of Magic Weekend after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford picked up a second victory of the season on Saturday afternoon as they won 30-12 at Huddersfield, but it looks to have come at a cost.

Jeremiah Simbiken had to be helped off the field with a knee injury, and post-match, boss Danny McGuire revealed fears of an ACL.

Elsewhere, Tigers skipper Sam Wood was forced off with an unusual upper body injury involving his ribs and shoulder, but McGuire confirmed the centre was fine after the game, and could have gone back on if required towards the end.

Hull FC

Among the biggest injury woes of the weekend was Herman Ese’ese, who has been one of the standout players in Super League so far this season.

Early on in the second half as Hull FC lost out 36-12 at home to Wigan on Sunday afternoon, the big prop took a huge blow to his chest and walked himself off the field. Not able to return, that will be a huge concern for all of an Airlie Birds persuasion.

Hull KR

Super League leaders KR left Headingley with a 20-14 victory on Friday night, coming out on top in a controversy-littered clash with Leeds.

Kelepi Tanginoa though failed a HIA after his involvement in the tackle which saw team-mate Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue sent off, and will now miss the Robins’ Magic Weekend clash against Salford Red Devils.

Leeds Rhinos

Before all of the drama unfolded on Friday night, Leeds winger Ryan Hall was forced off early on against his former employers with an ankle injury.

After the game, Rhinos boss Brad Arthur confirmed the veteran would go for scans on the issue this week, but admitted he wasn’t hopeful of a great outcome.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh won 28-6 away against Salford on Saturday, but the evening didn’t pass without the Leopards sustaining another injury problem.

Outside-back Keanan Brand had to withdraw in the warm-up through a calf problem, and will require scans to determine the extent of the damage.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s first trip to Perpignan in almost two years ended in defeat, losing out 24-20 in Golden Point extra time to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Trinity boss Daryl Powell revealed post-match that Caleb Hamlin-Uele had been forced off with an injury to his arm, while Renouf Atoni picked up a calf problem. Atoni has already been ruled out of their Magic Weekend clash with Castleford.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington beat St Helens 32-18 on Thursday night, but the Wolves were definitely the biggest losers of the weekend in terms of injuries.

Already without captain George Williams, fellow half-back Marc Sneyd fractured his eye socket and now also looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He was sent straight for surgery post-match.

Winger Matty Ashton then failed a HIA late on after scoring a hat-trick, so he will miss Wire’s Magic Weekend meeting with Wigan.

Wolves boss Sam Burgess revealed after the game that Toby King and Lachlan Fitzgibbon shouldn’t have played the second half, but battled through with niggles.

And in addition to a niggle, Fitzgibbon dislocated his finger, with hooker Sam Powell suffering the same fate. Neither of those were able to get their dislocated finger back in.