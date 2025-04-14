Super League injury room: Hull KR and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 7 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Virtually every club suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Cas were beaten 20-6 at home by Leigh on Saturday night, and look to have lost a key trio to injury on the back of that loss.

Post-match, Tigers boss Danny McGuire stated: “Zac Cini probably shouldn’t have continued playing, Tex Hoy has hurt his hamstring, and Joe Westerman limped off.”

Catalans Dragons

As Catalans beat Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium, centre Arthur Romano picked up a hamstring injury.

Positively, Dragons boss Steve McNamara revealed he expects Sam Tomkins to return from his rib cartilage issue as they welcome Salford this weekend coming.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield’s injury plight is absolutely unrelenting, and they lost more players during Sunday’s defeat.

Young prop Fenton Rogers lasted just five minutes having suffered what appears to be a syndesmosis issue in his ankle, with Bill Leyland also failing a HIA. The hooker had only joined on loan from Hull KR ahead of the clash with Catalans.

Hull KR

Among the biggest losers of the weekend in terms of injuries were Super League leaders KR, whose 28-12 defeat at home to Wigan on Friday night brought two big injury blows.

Michael McIlorum was withdrawn during the first half with what appeared to be a bicep issue, and Robins boss Willie Peters admitted he feared the veteran hooker had torn the muscle post-match.

Key prop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue also left the field with a shoulder issue that will be assessed in the coming days.

Leigh Leopards

After Leigh’s win at Castleford on Saturday night, Leopards boss Adrian Lam revealed that Umyla Hanley would be out long-term with a torn quad suffered earlier in the week.

Positively, Lam’s side came through the victory at The Jungle unscathed, though.

Salford Red Devils

Salford were beaten 28-0 at home by Leeds on Thursday night, and saw young prop Jamie Pye fail a HIA.

Full-back Ryan Brierley also remained absent with a hamstring problem.

St Helens

Saints beat Wakefield 26-14 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, but their win came at a cost.

Young centre Harry Robertson returned after a concussion-related absence the previous week, but suffered a quad issue and was forced off here.

Lewis Murphy and Joe Batchelor also looked to have been forced off with knocks, though Paul Wellens didn’t elaborate on either of those two post-match.

Warrington Wolves

There were no injuries to report for either side as Warrington were beaten 28-16 at home by Hull FC on Saturday evening.

But, we thought it was worth mentioning that promising Wire full-back Cai Taylor-Wray had to be helped from the field in the reserves’ win against their FC counterparts earlier in the day.