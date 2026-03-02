Super League injury room: Hull FC and Leigh Leopards suffer triple fresh blows

Round 3 of the Super League season brought a whole host of fresh injury concerns, with plenty of clubs suffering at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Catalans Dragons

Catalans lost Ben Garcia to an unspecified injury during the second half of their home defeat to St Helens on Saturday evening, with Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins berating the attitude of his squad in the game following the departure of their captain.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield’s heavy defeat at Castleford on Friday night was compounded by yet another injury issue: with Sam Halsall forced off through a hamstring problem.

Hull FC

Hull were beaten at home by newly-promoted York on Friday night, and suffered no fewer than three new injury blows.

Skipper Aidan Sezer was forced off with blurred vision after a poke in the eye, and while you’d expect him to recover for Thursday night’s game against Wakefield, there’ll be more concern around Jed Cartwright (hamstring) and Harvey Barron (ankle), who also had to leave the action early.

Leigh Leopards

Thursday night was disastrous for Leigh. Thumper 54-0 away at neighbours Wigan, the Leopards ended the 80 minutes with three more injury concerns having already been without the trio of Edwin Ipape, Umyla Hanley and Aaron Pene.

Joe Ofahengaue picked up a calf problem early on and could be out for eight weeks, while Matt Davis will sit out of Friday night’s home clash against Catalans after being concussed by the ball hitting his face early on in the second half.

Most concerningly, full-back Bailey Hodgson was forced off with a minute left on the clock at Wigan, and there are fears he has ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Post-match, to make matters even worse, head coach Adrian Lam revealed that young forward Nathan Wilde has also been sidelined.

St Helens

Saints got the job done in style at Catalans, but there are now concerns over veteran prop Alex Walmsley, who head coach Paul Rowley said post-match had ‘played on one leg at times’, battling through the game in France with a lower limb issue.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield were beaten at Warrington on Saturday evening, and lost off-season recruit Tyson Smoothy to a failed HIA during the half-time break, so he will sit out of their clash with Hull FC.

Notably, Max Jowitt also appeared to be struggling with an unspecified knock throughout the second half, so Trinity will have to check on him.