Super League injury room: Hull KR and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 23 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with plenty of fresh injury concerns. Numerous clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Hull FC

Hull FC were beaten at St Helens on Friday night. As they were beaten 16-10, the Black and Whites lost Jed Cartwright early on to a dislocated shoulder, an injury which could prove the end of his season.

Hull KR

Super League leaders Hull KR were thumped 28-6 by Leeds at Headingley on Thursday night, and the defeat brought at least one big injury concern, too.

Prop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue picked up a knee problem early on in a tackle, was forced off and eventually emerged with a brace on his leg. Boss Willie Peters admitted that he was ‘fearing the worst’ post-match.

Elsewhere, versatile forward Jai Whitbread also left the action before the first half was out, while full-back Arthur Mourgue appeared to pick up a shoulder knock, though Peters confirmed the latter of those wasn’t a serious concern.

Leeds Rhinos

That win didn’t come without a fresh concern for Leeds, with captain Ash Handley forced off in the final quarter of the game at Headingley owing to a niggling injury. The Rhinos will know more on that this week.

Salford Red Devils

Salford put in their most spirited display for a while at Leigh on Friday night, where they were ultimately beaten 38-6.

Youngster Finley Yates‘ evening was over after he failed a HIA having left the field just 90 seconds into the clash at the Leopards’ Den following a heavy collision with Lachlan Lam. Yates will miss the Red Devils’ trip to Warrington as per protocols.

St Helens

Among the biggest blows of the weekends looks likely to be the hamstring injury suffered by Owen Dagnall as Saints beat Hull FC.

The youngster has been a standout player in the Red V this season, but having been forced off late on with that issue on Friday night, he’s another whose season could well be over.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield were thumped 44-2 at Wigan on Sunday afternoon and saw a handful of players pick up knocks in a bruising encounter, though only one of those caused head coach Daryl Powell real concern post-match.

Caius Faatili picked up an Achilles problem, while Max Jowitt was also limping during the clash. Veteran Josh Griffin is the man Powell confirmed would miss this weekend’s game against Huddersfield though having been forced off with a knee strain.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan weren’t without their own injury woes, with Lebanon international Abbas Miski missing the win against Wakefield having popped a rib cartilage in their defeat to Hull KR the week prior.

Young hooker Tom Forber has also been sidelined for around three months after dislocating his wrist in a reserves game against Warrington, while Adam Keighran was withdrawn early on against Wakefield with some pain in his knee.

Warriors boss Matt Peet confirmed that Keighran’s withdrawal, as with the early withdrawal of the returning Bevan French, was just a precautionary measure post-match.