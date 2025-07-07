Super League injury room: Hull KR and Leigh Leopards suffer huge blows

Round 17 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a handful of fresh injury concerns. Quite a few clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Hull KR

Super League leaders KR were on the wrong end of an upset on Sunday afternoon as they suffered just a second defeat of the campaign, losing 14-8 at home to Leeds.

During that defeat, the Robins saw star man and reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis fail a HIA. That meant he was unable to play any part in the second half, but also that he will be forced to miss this weekend’s trip to Leigh.

Leigh Leopards

Speaking of Leigh… they pulled off a shock on Friday night when they beat neighbours Wigan on home soil, running out 18-8 victors having trailed 8-0 at the break.

The Leopards earned that win without both David Armstrong (knee) and Robbie Mulhern (torn pectoral), who have now been ruled out for nine months and six weeks respectively in a huge double blow.

Elsewhere, winger Darnell McIntosh has torn his MCL and is expected to be sidelined for the next three weeks.

Hooker Edwin Ipape was also close to being pulled out in the warm-up ahead of the clash with Wigan through a knee injury. He got through unscathed and scored a try, but Leigh will now wait and see as to how he recovers.

St Helens

Saints came out on top in a crucial battle against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, edging a 13-6 victory.

Paul Wellens revealed post-match that Deon Cross, who didn’t feature, has suffered a lisfranc joint injury, picking up an issue to a ligament in his mid-foot.

In more positive news however, youngster Owen Dagnall returned to the field for the final few seconds against FC having passed a HIA.

Wigan Warriors

After Wigan’s defeat at Leigh, Warriors head coach Matt Peet admitted he had asked first-choice wingers Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall to ‘play through the pain barrier’.

Miski hadn’t featured since Round 10 due to a knee problem, while Marshall missed the previous week’s win at Castleford due to a minor ankle injury having withdrawn in the warm-up.