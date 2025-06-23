Super League injury room: Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 15 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a handful of fresh injury concerns. Quite a few clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield picked up their second victory of the season, pulling off a shock on their travels as they beat Warrington 24-16 on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants though lost versatile back Sam Halsall to a failed HIA during that win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds lost out 18-4 away against St Helens on Friday night in a game which left head coach Brad Arthur publicly questioning his squad’s attitude.

At half-time of the defeat on Merseyside, the Rhinos saw Morgan Gannon – who had already passed a HIA – forced off with a shin-related issue. The young forward donned a protective boot when he emerged on the bench in the second half, and will be sent for scans.

Salford Red Devils

Salford brought in Cain Robb from Castleford on a two-week loan deal ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash against Hull FC.

On debut as the Red Devils were beaten 38-6 though, Robb suffered a Category 1 concussion, so will now be sidelined for a period, and his time with the Red Devils could be over.

Elsewhere, Australian forward Shane Wright was absent from the Red Devils side against FC and took his place in the stand with his arm in a sling. His injury hasn’t been detailed just yet, but it looks to be a chunk of time out of action for him now.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield pulled off one of the shocks of the season so far as they got the better of Wigan at Belle Vue on Friday night, winning 16-10.

Trinity achieved that result without captain Mike McMeeken, who boss Daryl Powell revealed post-match will be out for at least a couple of weeks with a torn pectoral.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington were without youngster Adam Holroyd as they were beaten at home by Huddersfield, and his absence is one they’re likely going to have to get used to.

Post-match, head coach Sam Burgess revealed that the back-rower had injured his hamstring on the training field, and could be out for up to eight weeks.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan winger Liam Marshall was left limping around the field towards the end of their defeat at Wakefield.

Warriors boss Matt Peet wasn’t able to provide any concrete update on the 29-year-old after the game at Belle Vue, so news on the England international is still awaited.