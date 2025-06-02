Super League injury room: Hull FC and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 13 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Almost every club suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford were beaten 34-24 at Warrington on Friday night, and lost captain Alex Mellor to a failed HIA midway through the first half.

Only Hull KR and the Wolves are in action this week, taking part in the Challenge Cup final as the Super League fixture schedule takes a pause. As a result, Mellor should be fine to take part in Cas’ next game at Hull FC on June 13, all being well.

Catalans Dragons

Failing to score a single point for the third game on the spin, Catalans were thumped 34-0 at home by Hull FC on Saturday evening in Perpignan.

During the warm-up, experienced forward Elliott Whitehead withdrew with lower back pain. Centre Mathieu Laguerre then failed a HIA in-game.

Hull FC

That victory likely came at a cost for Hull, with hooker Amir Bourouh forced off following a heavy knock which saw him require a hospital visit for X-rays on his cheekbone.

Elsewhere, FC head coach John Cartwright confirmed post-match that John Asiata is looking at between eight and ten weeks out with the Grade 3 hamstring tear he suffered in their Round 12 win at Leigh.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds were 22-18 winners on home soil against Wakefield on Saturday afternoon, with Headingley hosting the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game.

Brad Arthur now looks likely to be without full-back Lachie Miller for a while though after he had to be withdrawn at half-time due to a calf issue. The Australian will get his calf scanned today (Monday).

St Helens

Saints could also be without their full-back in the shape of Jack Welsby once Super League resumes next weekend. He had to be withdrawn in their 34-4 defeat at Hull KR on Friday night because of a knee problem which was hindering his movement.

Team-mate Lewis Murphy was then forced off with a quad issue, with both men set to be assessed properly this week.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s Challenge Cup final warm-up saw them beat Castleford comfortably, and it would appear they have come through unscathed, though not without a scare.

Back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon took a bang to his knee in the first half and was withdrawn at half-time, but boss Sam Burgess confirmed that was a precautionary measure post-match, stating that the Australian would be good to go at Wembley.

The big talking point this week though will be whether George Williams is going to return under the arch following his long-term absence following ankle surgery. All signs point towards that being the case.

