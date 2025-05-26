Super League injury room: Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors among those to suffer fresh blows

Round 12 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Almost every club suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford were without skipper Sam Wood as they were beaten 29-6 at home by Leeds on Saturday afternoon, and boss Danny McGuire confirmed his absence was due to a shoulder injury which would keep him out for ‘a few weeks’ post-match.

Wood will be joined on the sidelines by Tom Amone, who failed a HIA as well as aggravating a groin issue. But in positive news, Muizz Mustapha passed his HIA after being withdrawn in the dying embers of the game against Leeds.

Huddersfield Giants

As Huddersfield were trounced 46-4 on home soil by St Helens on Friday night, forward Oliver Wilson‘s minutes were lower than usual.

Post-match, Giants head coach Luke Robinson confirmed the prop had been struggling with a back injury in the build-up to the game, and that issue blighted him throughout the time he spent on the field. It’s not clear yet whether it will now sideline Wilson.

Hull FC

Hull FC were among the big winners of the weekend, winning 26-12 at Leigh on Thursday night. The Airlie Birds suffered a big double injury blow though as both Cade Cust and John Asiata were forced off.

Cust – who had scored the opening try – took a huge hit on his hip pointer from Edwin Ipape, and was tender, but should be fit for this weekend’s trip to Catalans.

Asiata though likely won’t make the trip to France after picking up a hamstring injury during the win at Leigh, feeling a tweak and leaving the field almost immediately.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh saw Ethan O’Neill leave the field with blood pouring out after being caught in the face by team-mate Ipape in the first half on Thursday night.

The back-rower returned to the field bandaged up, but he’s believed to have broken his cheekbone. Providing that is the case, he appears likely for a stint on the sidelines.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield thumped hapless Salford 72-10 at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon to close out Round 12, but it looks like that big win could have come at a cost for Trinity.

England international winger Tom Johnstone was withdrawn on the stroke of half-time after falling awkwardly in a tackle. He didn’t return to the field in the second half, but whether that was just a precautionary measure or not remains to be seen.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington‘s hat can be thrown in the ring for the biggest losers of the weekend in terms of injuries. Their Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal against Hull KR ended in a 31-12 defeat at home on Friday night.

At least two Wire stars now look nailed on to miss the Wembley showdown with the Robins on June 7 in the shape of Oli Leyland (knee) and Jordy Crowther (ankle), who were both forced off at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Matt Dufty was also forced off late on, while experienced pair Marc Sneyd and Sam Powell weren’t able to be involved through minor niggles. All three of those are expected to be fine come cup final day, though.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan breezed to a 48-0 win in the South of France against Catalans on Saturday evening, and have now won seven Super League games in a row as they search to defend their crown.

Matt Peet’s side can now probably prepare for at least a few weeks without both Luke Thompson and Sam Walters, though.

Thompson (ribs) lasted just 14 minutes in Perpignan, and replacement Walters – who had scored a try – was then forced off just after the half-hour mark due to a lower limb problem.