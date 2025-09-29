Super League injury room: St Helens nursing key duo ahead of Hull KR clash

Just three games remain of the Super League season, with attention now turning to the play-off semi-finals: but there are still a number of injuries to keep abreast of.

Here’s a look at the four clubs that will be involved in the Super League semi-finals this weekend, and how their injury situation shapes up, with having enjoyed a game-free week last time out.

Hull KR

Super League Leaders’ Shield winners KR are one of the two sides who have had a week without a game after finishing in the top two, and they will host St Helens at Craven Park on Saturday evening.

The Robins have been without winger Joe Burgess for their last three games through a calf problem, but he is expected to be back fit in time for their semi-final tie.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh came through their play-off eliminator tie against Wakefield Trinity unscathed, winning 26-10 at the Leopards’ Den.

Head coach Adrian Lam opted for back-rower Ethan O’Neill as his unused 18th man, and having initially dropped out of the side through a hamstring injury, he has now not featured in any of their last four games.

His omission now though is purely selection-based.

St Helens

Saints pulled off a miracle on Saturday night to come through their play-off eliminator tie away against Leeds Rhinos, winning 16-14 thanks to Shane Wright’s remarkable try after the final hooter had sounded – forever to be known as ‘Wide to Wright’.

Of the four sides that are in the semi-finals, they are the one the most serious injury concerns.

Winger Kyle Feldt did not overcome his back spasm in time to feature against Leeds, so Jon Bennison took his place – and scored – instead. Head coach Paul Wellens explained that Feldt took a painkilling injection in the week leading up to their trip to Headingley, but pulled up again just 15 minutes into a training session.

Elsewhere, stalwart centre Mark Percival battled through a lower limb issue for the last half-an-hour of Saturday night’s win after a Rhinos man fell awkwardly on him in a tackle following a knock-on. The extent of his injury problem remains to be seen.

Wigan Warriors

Reigning Super League champions Wigan enjoyed a week without a game having finished second on the ladder, and have no known injury concerns as they prepare to host Leigh in the semi-finals for the second year on the spin.

As far as we’re aware, Warriors boss Matt Peet has his squad available in its entirety, barring young hooker Tom Forber.

He is out for the season after requiring surgery on a wrist injury suffered while playing for the reserves last month, but hadn’t featured in the first-team since March, anyhow.