Super League injury room: Hull KR and Castleford Tigers suffer Magic Weekend blows

Magic Weekend and Super League’s return to St James’ Park brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a handful of fresh injury concerns.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen at St James’ Park…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford brought the curtain down at Magic on Sunday night as they lost 32-8 to Wakefield Trinity, being beaten by their rivals for the second time in only three weeks.

The Tigers are one of eight Super League clubs who don’t have a game this week as they aren’t involved in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and that may be a good thing as Tex Hoy limped off late on at Magic with a leg issue.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans could well be without influential captain Ben Garcia for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR this weekend after he was forced off with a groin problem during the Dragons’ 26-24 defeat against Leigh Leopards at Magic.

Head coach Steve McNamara confirmed post-match on Saturday afternoon that they were staying in Leeds for the duration of the week leading up to the semi-final, and that Garcia would go for scans on his issue.

Hull KR

KR themselves lost centre Oliver Gildart to a knee injury just six minutes into their 54-0 win against Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening in the North East.

Robins boss Willie Peters admitted he’s hopeful Gildart will recover in time for the Challenge Cup semis though, with the issue calming down as the game went on without him.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Tom Davies and Joe Burgess are all also expected to return to the fold this weekend.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s injury blow came in the shape of a player who didn’t feature at Magic Weekend in Danny Walker.

Wire boss Sam Burgess had confirmed that the England international had picked up a knee problem ahead of Magic, but named him in his 21-man squad for their clash against Wigan Warriors at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Walker wasn’t involved, and after a 22-20 defeat, Burgess confirmed the hooker needs surgery on his knee issue, so will be out between ten and 12 weeks.

The Wolves take on Leigh in the Challenge Cup semis on Sunday afternoon.