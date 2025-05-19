Super League injury room: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars among those to suffer knocks

Round 11 of Super League has been and gone in a flash, but unfortunately, there were once again a few injury concerns to deal with for a host of clubs.

Across the competition, here is a look at those players with question marks above their names heading into round 12 and beyond after this weekend’s action.

Huddersfield Giants

Luke Robinson’s side put up a brave fight against table-topping Hull KR on Saturday, and only found themselves four points down at half-time, but the Robins ran away with it in the second-half.

That defeat has also come at a cost too, with prop forward Matty English sustaining a facial injury after contact with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. That blow later required stitches, and depending on the recovery time could be a doubt for their game against St Helens on Friday.

Hull FC

The Airlie Birds were so close to victory at Headingley, but a late Ryan Hall try broke hearts across West Hull to give Leeds an 18-16 win.

FC NEWS: Jordan Rapana update after sickening head injury causes 11 minute Hull FC delay

One of the major talking points from this game, though, was the sickening head injury to full-back Jordan Rapana. The former Canberra Raiders star required 11 minutes of on-pitch treatment on Friday night, and while there was a positive update on his overall health, he will likely be out for a while.

Hull KR

Elsewhere at Craven Park, Hull KR also suffered a slight injury concern in their win over Huddersfield Giants.

New recruit Billy Leyland, who spent some time at the Giants on loan this season, sustained an ankle injury. He did return to the field afterwards, but speaking after the match head coach Willis Peters said the club aren’t too sure on the severity of the injury.

Leigh Leopards

Adrian Lam’s side also suffered just one injury concern in their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night, in the form of Gareth O’Brien. The back suffered a head knock and later failed his HIA, and will automatically be stood down for this weeks game.

LEOPARDS: Leigh Leopards star set for extended layoff due to concussion protocol

But, this isn’t his first of the season and Lam detailed after the game that he could be set for an extended period away from the team.

Salford Red Devils

There’s a lot going on at Salford at the moment off the pitch, but on it they are still picking up major injury concerns.

Half-back Jayden Nikorima is the latest to join the list too, after he picked up an ankle injury late into their defeat to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

St Helens

Paul Wellens’ side might have got back into the winning column with a 40-0 thrashing of Catalans Dragons, but it also came at a price too as Matt Whitley came off with a head knock.

Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet’s side also suffered a key injury in their win over Leigh, with breakthrough star Zach Eckersley also sustaining a freakish head injury. Luckily, the club have confirmed he is ok after going to hospital, but he too looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

READ NEXT: Seven Super League players charged as huge Jared Waerea-Hargreaves call made