It’s been a busy few days in the world of Super League, with records tumbling and some significant results. But for some, it’s been a bruising Easter weekend.

Rivals Round appears to have claimed a number of injury victims across the competition. Some appear to be quite serious, too – while a number of players will definitely be missing for the upcoming weekend at the very least.

Here’s a look at all the latest knocks around the competition and how it impacts your club.

Hull FC

There were a couple of notable incidents for John Cartwright’s side during their defeat to Hull KR on Good Friday.

Jordan Rapana appeared to be struggling towards the latter part of that game – while Ed Chamberlain, who had already been filling in at the back-row – went off with what appeared to be a shoulder problem.

Hull KR

Rovers weren’t immune from the injury issues in the Hull derby, either.

Both of their starting wingers left the field during the win at the MKM Stadium. Davies went off in the final moments of the first half with a shoulder problem and didn’t return. Meanwhile, Burgess went off and subsequently failed a HIA just after the hour mark.

It means Willie Peters appears almost certain to be without both this weekend.

Wigan Warriors

There was a pre-match blow for Matt Peet’s side on Good Friday, with key interchange forward Patrick Mago pulling out during the warm-ups at the Brick Community Stadium. That was due to illness, so it reamins to be seen whether he’ll be right for this weekend.

But one player who will definitely be missing is Tyler Dupree, who failed a HIA after an incident in the first half against the Saints. That will leave Wigan without another key man in the pack.

St Helens

There was a huge blow suffered during the loss to Wigan by St Helens. Joe Batchelor picked up a hamstring problem which will be scanned later this week. It seems almost certain he will miss Thursday night’s clash with Warrington Wolves.

As will youngster Harry Robertson, who is set for a six-week lay-off in a further blow for Paul Wellens.

Huddersfield Giants

Luke Robinson’s absolutely miserable luck continued over Easter, with Liam Sutcliffe picking up a groin issue that the Huddersfield coach admitted did not appear to look good on first glance. Aidan McGowan also got an ankle injury.

Leigh Leopards

Adrian Lam withdrew key fullback David Armstrong at half-time on Saturday against Warrington Wolves, with confirmation after the match that it was a precautionary measure.

Armstrong’s quad was already taped up before the match, and it remains to be seen whether or not the fullback will be fit this week.