Super League injury room: Hull KR and Warrington among those to suffer Challenge Cup blows

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals brought an entertaining weekend of action, along with a whole host of fresh injury concerns. Virtually every club involved suffered at least one new blow.

Super League returns this week, with four clubs – in the shape of Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors – having had a rest over the weekend just gone due to their non-involvement in the cup

But across the competition, here’s a look at the players who question marks now hang over after they picked up knocks during the Challenge Cup action we’ve just seen…

Catalans Dragons

Catalans were 20-12 winners on home soil against Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

Post-match, Dragons boss Steve McNamara confirmed that Nick Cotric had picked up a bit of a groin issue, while Sam Tomkins hurt his ribs. Both got through the 80 minutes, with the full extent of those issues as yet unknown.

Hull FC

Hull FC were beaten 32-16 on home soil by arch cross-city rivals Hull KR on Saturday afternoon, and picked up two new injuries for their troubles.

Jordan Lane has broken his arm, while Ed Chamberlain was forced off late on with a knee problem. The Black and Whites are already without Jed Cartwright, Oliver Holmes and Brad Fash, among others.

Hull KR

The biggest injury concern of the weekend goes the way of the Robins, despite their victory, with Man of Steel Mikey Lewis forced off just 17 minutes into Saturday’s derby.

Lewis’ issue was a groin injury, with the playmaker set for a scan. Post-match, KR boss Willie Peters admitted his star man could be looking at six-to-eight weeks.

Salford Red Devils

Salford have a trio of fresh injury concerns after their defeat against Catalans in Perpignan on Friday night.

Tiaki Chan failed a HIA, so he’ll automatically be ruled out of this week’s Super League game against Leeds. Red Devils boss Paul Rowley also confirmed that Nathan Connell also won’t feature against the Rhinos having damaged his shoulder in France.

And before kick-off at the Brutus on Friday, experienced full-back Ryan Brierley pulled out with a hamstring issue.

St Helens

Saints really are the walking wounded at the moment, and that situation didn’t get any better as they were beaten 20-12 at Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Jake Wingfield and Mark Percival both failed HIAs, so will sit out their Super League meeting with Wakefield this week.

Australian forward Curtis Sironen came through a HIA.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield were beaten 20-12 at Belle Vue by Leigh Leopards on Friday night, with Trinity’s wait for a home win in 2025 still ongoing and their hopes of a Challenge Cup triumph this term dashed.

To rub salt into the wounds, head coach Daryl Powell revealed post-match that both Olly and Matty Russell looked to have broken bones during the last-eight tie.

Half-back Olly broke his hand, while winger Matty had to get a painkilling injection at half-time after hurting his ribs. Veteran forward Josh Griffin also pulled out on the morning of the game with an as yet unknown injury.

For clarity, we’re pretty sure Leigh are the only team who came through the quarter-finals this weekend unscathed!

Warrington Wolves

Before you read the following, if you’re squeamish, we’d advise against it.

Two minutes in to Warrington’s win against Saints on Sunday, Wolves prop Paul Vaughan suffered a compound fracture of his finger: his bone came through his skin.

Remarkably, the big Aussie got himself stitched up and returned to the field, but Wire boss Sam Burgess confirmed post-match that he’d be out for at least the next couple of weeks now.

Burgess also admitted there were a few more injured bodies, but didn’t go into specifics, promising to do so later this week ahead of their Super League clash against Hull FC.