Super League injury room: Warrington Wolves suffer cup final blow with update on Hull KR absentee

There were just two top-flight sides in action over the weekend as Hull KR and Warrington Wolves contested the Challenge Cup final: but the occasion didn’t pass without a big injury and other Super League sides have also shared updates from their treatment rooms.

KR ultimately picked up their first major honour in 40 years thanks to Tom Davies’ last-gasp try, which Mikey Lewis converted to earn an 8-6 victory at Wembley.

With the latest from both of the teams involved in that final and others across Super League, here’s your injury round-up heading into Round 14…

Hull KR

As far as we’re aware, the Robins came through Saturday afternoon’s showpiece in the capital unscathed where injuries are concerned.

Before kick-off though, Oliver Gildart appeared on our TV screens to give an update on the knee injury which has kept him out of action since limping off at Magic Weekend.

KR had already announced the centre would go through a 16-week recovery process, and ahead of the final, he confirmed the news that he was still a few months away, with the last few games of the ‘regular’ season his target for a return.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ last outing saw them beat Wakefield 22-18 at Headingley, but full-back Lachie Miller was withdrawn at half-time during that game due to a knee issue.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post last week, Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease confirmed that Miller’s problem wouldn’t see him sidelined long-term, detailing that the Australian may well even feature this week against Warrington.

Elsewhere, young duo Max Simpson and Ben Littlewood are nearing returns. Centre Simpson hasn’t played since January 2023 when he suffered an ACL injury, while forward Littlewood had to go under the knife on a damaged hamstring in pre-season.

St Helens

During Saints’ last outing, a 34-4 thumping defeat away at Hull KR, they lost both full-back Jack Welsby and winger Lewis Murphy to injury.

Last week, the club revealed it wasn’t good news on either. Welsby has been ruled out for 16 weeks with a knee issue which he’s now had surgery on.

Murphy meanwhile has damaged his quad and will miss the next eight weeks.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington complete this injury round-up, and the injury blow they suffered in their Challenge Cup final defeat is a big one.

At Wembley on Saturday afternoon, Matt Dufty required lengthy treatment following a head-on-head collision midway through the second half.

The full-back stayed on the field, but then had to be withdrawn with some urgency seven minutes before the final hooter as Stefan Ratchford replaced him.

Post-match, boss Sam Burgess revealed that the Australian ace had fractured his eye socket, so it appears he will be spending a considerable chunk of time on the sidelines, now.