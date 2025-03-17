Eight Super League teams booked their places in the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup: but for a number of them, it came at a cost.

Most of the competition’s big hitters have made it safely through to the last eight, but there are a growing number of injury issues across the competition.

Here’s a look at the players who have picked up knocks in recent days: some of them precautionary, some of them which could lead to prolonged absences.

Friday night saw St Helens and Leeds Rhinos go head-to-head, with the Saints prevailing to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

But both teams picked up worrying knocks. The Saints will assess an ankle issue sustained by Mark Percival, while Joe Batchelor is definitely missing against Warrington Wolves this Friday after failing a HIA.

Leeds, meanwhile, will send hooker Andy Ackers for scans on a hamstring injury picked up as their problems in the spine continue to deepen.

Wigan were involved in arguably the result of the weekend: but it wasn’t a happy one for them, as they were beaten by Hull FC. And there were a couple of issues coming out of that match on the injury front too.

Jai Field left the pitch with a hamstring problem midway through the first half, while Adam Keighran played on with a knock sustained in the early stages which will be assessed this week, too.

Hull FC had Harvey Barron come off with a hamstring tightness complaint which will also be monitored in the coming days.

Sunday saw Leigh Leopards comfortably defeat Batley Bulldogs to progress to the last eight: but they’ve picked up another problem in the outside backs, as Darnell McIntosh left the field in the first half in the act of scoring a try.

Warrington avoided a shock on Saturday evening when they defeated local rivals Widnes Vikings, despite trailing to the Championship side for periods of the second half.

Sam Burgess has had somewhat of an early-season injury crisis to deal with, and while some key players are set to return, Jordan Crowther picked up a calf problem that the Wire head coach will sideline him for a period.

Danny Walker was also withdrawn with a knee problem, but Burgess stressed that was precautionary.

Wakefield Trinity are also dealing with a mounting number of injuries: with three more picked up on Sunday during the win over Huddersfield Giants.

Star man Max Jowitt was helped from the field in the first half, while Matty Storton didn’t return for the second half. Isaiah Vagana also got a shoulder injury.

Finally, Salford Red Devils were also dealt a blow as Chris Hankinson left the field in the early stages of their win over Bradford.