It’s been a bruising weekend of Super League action, with a plethora of injuries across the board for almost every single club in Round 18.

Here’s the round-up from across the competition, with most teams having something to sweat over going into the upcoming fixtures later this week.

There were celebrations for Salford Red Devils on Sunday with victory over Castleford Tigers: but it came at a huge cost.

The Red Devils lost Loghan Lewis to a head injury during his first appearance of the season. The prop ultimately failed a HIA meaning he will miss next week’s trip to Leeds Rhinos.

And after Jayden Nikorima came off and was seen with his arm in a sling, coupled with Esan Marsters suffering a potential dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring a crucial try, Paul Rowley will once again be stretched this weekend.

St Helens are facing somewhat of a crisis at hooker this weekend when they face Leigh Leopards. Both Daryl Clark and Jake Burns went off with HIAs on Friday evening, leaving Paul Wellens with almost certainly no choice but to play Moses Mbye there on Thursday against Leigh.

That would strongly hint to a recall for George Whitby at half-back – but the Saints will also be without Noah Stephens for an extended period due to thumb surgery.

Leeds will likely be without Mikolaj Oledzki this Friday against Salford after he was taken to hospital with a suspected fracture to the face. There are fears the England international may need surgery.

Super League leaders Hull KR will also be without a key hooker this weekend, after Jez Litten failed a HIA in the defeat at Leigh Leopards. Half-back Danny Richardson may require ankle surgery, but Mikey Lewis will be available to return for the Robins after missing Saturday with his own head knock.

Wigan Warriors will monitor ongoing injuries to Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski to see if they are fit enough to feature against Hull FC on Saturday. Jacob Douglas and Christian Wade deputised in their absence.

Meanwhile, Luke Thompson will likely still be missing with a calf problem, and Jack Farrimond is also likely to remain on the sidelines.

And Hull will be without both Amir Bourouh and Ed Chamberlain for that game, after they also suffered HIAs. Jed Cartwright should be okay despite suffering a scare on his comeback game.

Warrington Wolves were victorious in Perpignan on Saturday against Catalans Dragons, but they did lose Marc Sneyd to a groin problem that is likely to keep him sidelined for this weekend’s tie with Castleford Tigers.

Wakefield Trinity face a nervous wait to see if Tom Johnstone and Oliver Pratt will be fit to play this weekend, too – after both missed the defeat at Hull FC on Thursday. They remain injury doubts ahead of the clash against Huddersfield on Friday.