It’s been another bruising weekend in the world of Super League – with several big clubs suffering injury setbacks after Round 13 of the campaign.

Here’s the roundup from the past few days, as the competition reaches the midway point this weekend and things begin to take their toll for some clubs..

Arguably the biggest setback this week came for Hull FC. They lost star utility Zak Hardaker to a neck problem and while it led to Hardaker failing a HIA, it could have further ramifications. Interim coach Andy Last admitted in the aftermath of defeat to Warrington Wolves that they don’t know how serious the neck issue is, meaning it may run beyond the standard return-to-play protocol.

As for the Wire, they have lost Toby King to an ankle injury during Friday’s game against the Black and Whites – that will clearly need to be assessed in the coming days to determine its severity. King, who has just agreed a two-year deal to join London from the start of next season, would be a major loss for Sam Burgess’ side.

Round 13 began with St Helens’ trip to Leeds Rhinos, and the Saints were without three key outside backs. The hope is that Owen Dagnall will be fit to feature against the Wolves on Thursday night after missing out at AMT Headingley due to illness.

Elsewhere, Deon Cross and Lewis Murphy were missing with injury issues and Paul Rowley refused to comment on the severity of them post-match. Cross has a bicep issue, while Murphy has picked up an elbow injury.

Cross’ bicep injury was described as a rupture, hinting at a potentially lengthy absence – but Rowley played down any guarantees it meant the former Salford Red Devils man would be out for a significant period of time.

Castleford Tigers head to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, and they will do so without forward Brock Greacen. He failed a HIA during the defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday night, meaning he is automatically stood down.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity will definitely be without Tray Lolesio for this Friday’s mouthwatering clash at home to Wigan Warriors. He failed his HIA after the incident that saw Sauaso Sue sent off – while there are also concerns over the availability of Corey Hall, who left the field in the early stages with an ankle problem.