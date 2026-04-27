It’s been another big weekend in Super League – but the trend of clubs suffering injuries throughout the early weeks of the 2026 campaign continued at pace, sadly.

Another clutch of top stars look set to be missing for prolonged periods after some big injury issues – with a whole heap of clubs impacted again.

Here’s the round-up from the last few days.

Thursday night saw Leigh Leopards pick up another worrying blow. Prop Robbie Mulhern’s availability for the next few weeks looks to be in real doubt after he left the field with a calf injury. He now faces scans to determine just how bad that blow could be and whether or not he will be missing for a prolonged period.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, York Knights look like they also lost a key man for a lengthy period. Forward Josh Griffin left the field clutching his arm and he had to be supported from the field, perhaps hinting at a bicep problems that will need further scans to determine its severity.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves have also both potentially lost key men for extended periods too. The Wire lost fullback Cai Taylor-Wray to an ankle injury that Sam Burgess sounded somewhat downbeat on post-match, and the Warriors are missing Liam Marshall after he left the field with a hamstring injury too.

Catalans have lost Ben Garcia for this weekend after a failed HIA – one of five players who suffered that exact fate this weekend. Castleford Tigers prop George Hirst will have to sit this weekend out, as will Hull FC forward Ligi Sao and Hull KR forward Jordan Dezaria. Robins winger Joe Burgess missed the win at Bradford with illness, but should be fine for this week.

Wakefield Trinity’s Seth Nikotemo will be missing for their trip to Leeds Rhinos on Friday too after suffering a HIA – one of three blows for Trinity over the last few days. Winger Tom Johnstone and in-form forward Isaiah Vagana were notable absentees from their defeat at St Helens too. Only in the coming days will their injury situations be outlined.