It was a great weekend of action for Super League in Rivals Round – but a costly one for a number of teams on the injury front.

After another bruising few days, here’s how things look across the competition..

St Helens

Eamon O’Carroll’s first game in interim charge of the Saints did not go to plan in terms of the result – or the injury situation, with their problems in that regard set to deepen further.

George Delaney looked to be in real discomfort with a shoulder problem that forced him from the field in the second half at Wigan on Friday night. He would immediately appear to be a doubt for Saturday evening’s trip to York Knights.

Jed Cartwright suffered a quad injury which will be assessed in the week – while youngster Matty Evans failed a HIA in that game, meaning he is definitely out of the trip to North Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants have lost fullback Niall Evalds for Thursday’s huge clash against Hull FC. He failed a HIA in the early stages at York on Saturday afternoon, meaning he will be stood down as a result.

Toulouse Olympique

The big blow for the French side was the hamstring issue picked up by talismanic fullback Olly Ashall-Bott. That will be a huge worry for Sylvain Houles as they prepare to head to Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

Castleford Tigers

There were more problems for the Tigers on the injury front after Friday night’s heavy loss at Wakefield Trinity. Semi Valemei has torn his hamstring, which could mean his season is over prematurely. The same is true for Ashton Golding – though scans will determine how bad the issues with both are.

George Lawler was also ruled out of that game with an ongoing groin problem.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington suffered a double injury blow. James Bentley, who wasn’t even in the Wire’s original 17 to start with on Saturday afternoon, suffered a HIA that will likely rule him out of this weekend.

Bentley only came in because Kelepi Tanginoa suffered an injury in the warm-up. He has picked up a knee injury that will need assessing in the coming days.

Leeds Rhinos

But the real bruising day appeared to come on Sunday, with Leeds Rhinos’ game against Bradford Bulls. The headline injury is that to the Rhinos’ winger Maika Sivo, who has suffered a suspected broken forearm which scans will potentially confirm in the coming days.

That wasn’t the only blow for Leeds too. Young forward Ben Littlewood came off the field in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. That will be looked at in closer detail, but Brad Arthur appeared to rule Littlewood out of Friday night’s showdown with Toulouse Olympique.

And with only Chris Hankinson set to return on Friday, it means the Rhinos continue to do it tough.

Bradford Bulls

The Rhinos’ opponents from Sunday are also in the midst of a monumental injury crisis – with three more setbacks after their loss in the West Yorkshire derby.

Half-back Jayden Nikorima’s shoulder ‘popped out’ in the first half at Headingley; the fact he didn’t return would imply that is going to keep him out for at least this week’s trip to Hull KR.

Forward Phoenix Steinwede is struggling with issues to his back and hamstring according to coach Kurt Haggerty, while prop Jack Ormondroyd left the field with an ankle injury.

It means that as it stands, Bradford may struggle to get a 17 out on the field against the defending champions this weekend without going into the loan market.