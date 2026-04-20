Round 8 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Bradford were already without a glut of players as they made the trip to Wakefield, and look to have suffered another three blows during their 52-12 defeat in the shape of Esan Marsters (calf), Joe Mellor (knee) and Jack Ormondroyd (back).

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield were thumped 56-12 at home by Leeds, seeing both Sam Halsall (calf) and his replacement Taane Milne (HIA) forced off. Notably, Milne cannot wear an instrumented mouthguard due to a dental implant, so had to sit out the remainder of the game when brought off for a HIA, as per the new rules introduced this year.

Hull FC

Sam Lisone tore his bicep in Hull’s home defeat to St Helens, while young forward Matty Laidlaw was also forced off with a dead leg.

After what turned out to be his last game as FC’s head coach, John Cartwright shared that Jake Arthur and Joe Batchelor are nearing returns. However, Herman Ese’ese, Jed Cartwright and John Asiata all remain long-term absentees.

Hull KR

Hull KR’s winning run continued in France as they swept aside Toulouse, but centre Oliver Gildart had to be withdrawn due to an ankle problem in the second half. Boss Willie Peters admitted post-match the issue may keep him out of the Robins’ Round 9 trip to Bradford.

Leigh Leopards

Robbie Mulhern pulled out of the game during the warm-up ahead of Leigh’s win at York, while Edwin Ipape played just 31 minutes and did not return to the field, but boss Adrian Lam confirmed both of those were precautionary measures post-match.

Elsewhere, Matt Davis has struggled with concussion-related symptoms throughout this season and had to miss the game after suffering similar problems in the build-up following a collision in training.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington suffered just a second defeat of the year as they were beaten in Perpignan by Catalans, but the loss appears to have been compounded by injury blows to two of their pack.

James Harrison picked up an ankle knock in the first half, while Toafofoa Sipley‘s return from a combination of knee and calf injuries may be short-lived as boss Sam Burgess revealed post-match he had re-aggravated his leg. Both require scans.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan were beaten by Castleford at home in the shock of the round, and were without Ethan Havard. He had sat out the week prior due to HIA protocols, but boss Matt Peet revealed after the defeat to the Tigers his absence was due to a fresh calf injury suffered in their final training session of the week. The forward will undergo scans to determine his prognosis.