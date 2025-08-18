As the business end of the Super League season approaches, every injury and every knock is proving to be potentially significant.

The race for the play-offs – and the placings of each team – will likely go right to the wire. That means that every single piece of injury news could be decisive.

Here’s how all ten clubs that played at the weekend came out of their respective fixtures, starting with the big battle at the top.

Hull KR will wait to see if Michael McIlorum can come back into the fray for them at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night after he missed the victory at Wigan Warriors.

Jack Farrimond should be fit to feature for Wigan Warriors this weekend after coming through a reserve game against Warrington Wolves on Saturday. The half-back missed the first-team’s loss to Hull KR with an AC joint problem which Wigan did not want to risk.

However, Matt Peet conceded that Bevan French is still not ready to return for the Warriors.

Hull FC picked up a huge victory on Saturday to maintain their place inside the play-offs – but it came at a huge cost.

Fullback Will Pryce left the field with a foot problem that saw him on crutches in the second half – while there is a nervous wait to discover just how long John Asiata’s latest hamstring injury could rule him out for.

There was a blow for Leigh Leopards too, as one of their standout players in 2025, Joe Ofahengaue, has picked up a hamstring strain that will need to be assessed in the coming days. The Leopards will likely be without him for a period, too.

Leeds Rhinos would have feared a big blow when Harry Newman came off on Saturday against Castleford: but he looks as though he will be fine to face Hull KR on Thursday.

But no side has suffered with injuries in 2025 quite like Huddersfield Giants. Half-back Matt Frawley’s season looks as though it could be over after he was forced off in the defeat to St Helens on Sunday afternoon.

Prop Matty English also failed a HIA in that game on Sunday afternoon – ruling him out this weekend.