There were some huge results in Super League across Round 19 – and also some potentially worrying injuries for a number of clubs.

Here’s the full round-up across the competition, starting with the defending champions as Wigan Warriors suffered another defeat on Saturday and it came at a real cost.

Youngster Zach Eckersley will go for a scan to discover whether there are any serious issues to his leg after leaving the field against Hull FC.

And one player who will definitely be out this weekend against Catalans Dragons is star fullback Jai Field. He failed a HIA, automatically ruling him out for the Warriors’ next game in what represents a major blow.

Castleford Tigers look likely to be without winger Innes Senior for a lengthy period after he suffered a shock ankle dislocation on Sunday. The ankle went back into the joint according to Chris Chester, but it will have undoubtedly left some damage.

Warrington Wolves may be without star half-back Marc Sneyd for their next game after he was taken off in the final stages of the loss to Castleford. Jordan Crowther is another injury doubt after being withdrawn with an elbow problem.

Wakefield Trinity are still waiting to see how long England winger Tom Johnstone will be out for after he was sent to see a specialist to discover the severity of a groin problem that left him unable to feature in Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

St Helens have a two-week break until their next game but they look likely to get a number of key players back. That will include Mark Percival, who missed the defeat to Leigh after spending several days in hospital on an intravenous drip.

James Bell and Joe Batchelor also made their long-awaited returns in the reserves on Saturday afternoon, too.