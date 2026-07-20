It’s been a big weekend of Super League action – and there are plenty of injury concerns for clubs to be worried about going into the reverse Rivals Round over the coming days.

Some big clubs have suffered some significant setbacks – here are all the latest blows from Round 19.

Hull KR

Rovers’ biggest concern was Noah Booth, who seemingly failed a HIA during the defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon. If that is confirmed, that will rule the winger out of Thursday night’s derby with Hull FC – though it will likely open the door for Joe Burgess to come back in.

However, it’s another blow for Willie Peters.

Leeds Rhinos

The Super League leaders suffered a shock defeat against Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon and it has come at a cost, too.

Danny Levi was obviously the headline injury, having been knocked out and taken to hospital after a heavy collision in a tackle in the latter stages of the first half.

Fortunately, Levi has been cleared of any serious injury, but he will now enter the return-to-play protocol as a result of the incident and automatically be stood down this Sunday when they face Bradford.

So too will Chris Hankinson, who also suffered a Category 1 HIA and will be missing this weekend when they face the Bulls. And speaking of Kurt Haggerty’s side..

Bradford Bulls

Haggerty admitted the Bulls were ‘walking wounded’ after the loss to Wakefield on Thursday night, with four fresh injuries from that game alone.

There will be checks on Dan Russell, who had to go to hospital with a problem suffered to his eye, as well as Andy Ackers, who suffered damage to his thumb in that loss on Thursday.

Waqa Blake is battling a knee problem and Guy Armitage has an adductor issue – while Loghan Lewis will go to see a specialist after withdrawing from the team in the pre-match build-up. Furthermore, Eribe Doro’s season is now over after suffering a calf tear.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers’ big win over Leeds on Sunday came at a cost, it seems. Ashton Golding and George Lawler both failed to finish the game after suffering hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

That would leave Ryan Carr light on troops in the pack going into Friday night’s big derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh are one of Super League’s form sides at present – but they look set to be without Bailey Hodgson again this weekend when they take on Warrington Wolves.

The Hull FC-bound star will require another surgery on his infected elbow, which is set to rule him out for a period of time once again, starting this weekend.

However, the Leopards are hopeful both Joe Ofahengaue and Robbie Mulhern could come back into contention for that game, which would hand Adrian Lam a major boost.