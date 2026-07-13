Round 18 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s star man Krystian Mapapalangi withdrew from their defeat at Leigh on Saturday afternoon at the eleventh hout having taken a knock in the warm-up, with exact details of his injury still unconfirmed.

Forward Jordan Lane was then forced off in the second half at the Leopards’ Den through a problem with his hip flexor.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield’s miserable season continued with a home defeat to Bradford on Friday night, with salt rubbed into the wounds by the serious Achilles injury sustained by Olly Russell. He had to be helped from the field, and his season looks likely to be over.

Hull KR

As Hull KR were beaten at home by Wakefield on Saturday evening, head coach Willie Peters opted against throwing Arthur Mourgue back into the mix, but his long-awaited return from tearing his pectoral for a second time this year could come this weekend.

Elsewhere, Dean Hadley missed the clash against Trinity due to the concussion protocols he’s currently observing, with his return date still unknown. Having missed two games now, he could be back in the fold this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ remarkable form continued in Perpignan on Saturday night as they beat Catalans, but concerningly, the victory saw forward Cooper Jenkins forced off just 15 minutes in through blurred vision.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh were without both Frankie Halton (hamstring) and Bailey Hodgson (illness) as they beat Castleford, but post-match, head coach Adrian Lam confirmed the pair would return for this weekend’s trip to Hull FC.

St Helens

Saints’ injury woes deepened as Owen Dagnall was forced off with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the second half of their heavy home defeat to Toulouse on Sunday afternoon. A full prognosis is still awaited, but head coach Paul Rowley admitted ‘it looked a bad one’ post-match.

Warrington Wolves

Wire were beaten at Wigan on Friday night, and late on, Ben Currie looked to have dislocated his finger. Head coach Sam Burgess wasn’t able to shed much light post-match, but the issue forced the veteran forward off despite attention from the club’s medical staff.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan’s injury problems mounted ahead of the win over Wire when Jai Field was withdrawn on the morning of the game through a tight lower back. The issue is not a serious one, so all being well, the Australian should return this weekend.

Nevertheless, young replacement Josh Cartwright shone in Field’s absence having been called into action at the eleventh hour, scooping the Player of the Match medal after an immense display.