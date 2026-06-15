Round 14 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Bradford were beaten 38-12 by Leigh at Odsal on Sunday afternoon in the final clash of Round 14, and have picked up at least one fresh blow. Eribe Doro couldn’t return to the field following a HIA as he does not wear a gum shield, so he will have to sit out this weekend’s game in France against Catalans.

Fellow forward Dan Russell may also have to miss the clash in Perpignan, with the status of his HIA unknown when Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty undertook media duties following the defeat to the Leopards.

Hull FC

Hull went into Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield without no fewer than 15 of their squad, but got the job done on home soil with a comfortable 36-12 victory.

Captain Aidan Sezer left the field with a tight groin while Lloyd Kemp reported a tight hamstring post-match, but both have come through okay. So too has France international Hugo Salabio, who passed a HIA.

Hull KR

KR returned to winning ways as they beat York 38-6 at Craven Park on Friday night, but centre Oliver Gildart failed a HIA during that clash, so will miss this week’s home game against former club Leigh.

James Batchelor passed a HIA during the win over York.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh’s win on Sunday saw both Josh Charnley and Lachlan Lam forced off late on, but it would appear both will be fine having succumbed to deep lacerations from the studs of other players.

Post-match, head coach Adrian Lam confirmed first-choice centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu would return this weekend against Hull KR.

St Helens

Saints’ misery continued on Thursday night as they were beaten 18-6 at home by Warrington, with Jonny Lomax forced off in the first half with a fractured jaw which he has now had surgery on.

Elsewhere, both Mark Percival and Jake Davies passed HIAs in what was a bruising encounter.

Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse lost 48-24 at home against Leeds on Friday evening, and saw Australian ace Henry O’Kane stretchered off following a lengthy stoppage.

A full prognosis is awaited, but Olympique did confirm via social media on Saturday that he had returned home from hospital.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield were thumped 48-10 at home by Wigan on Friday night, and their injury woes deepened, with Jayden Myers forced off at half-time with a shoulder problem.

The extent of that remains unclear, but post-match, head coach Daryl Powell confirmed that Mason Lino would miss six weeks with a calf problem, while Oli Pratt is out for eight weeks. Full-back Josh Rourke is also sidelined, though he will be a short-term absentee.

Those four injury blows came at the end of a week which also saw confirmation Corey Hall would miss six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s ninth win in a row over Saints came at the cost of youngster Zack Gardner, who was forced off early on with a dislocated shoulder. Postiviely however, the club’s medical staff managed to put it back in place.

Elsewhere, forward Jordy Crowther passed a HIA.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan came through their big win at Wakefield unscathed, with young half-back Jack Farrimond passing a HIA which forced him off in the second half.