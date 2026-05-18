Round 11 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Bradford’s win at home against Hull FC was a bruising encounter, and the Bulls have lost Ethan Ryan for this week following a failed HIA. He took a big knock to the head in scoring the winner, unable to remember the try, and will sit out of Sunday’s trip to Warrington as a result.

Huddersfield Giants

Similarly, Huddersfield will be without Asher O’Donnell for Friday night’s trip to Leeds after he failed a HIA having taken a knock as he scored a try in their home defeat against St Helens.

Hull FC

Interim head coach Andy Last admitted Hull’s defeat at Bradford could prove a costly afternoon, and the initial injury report backs that up.

Brad Fash was forced off early on, with fears he has injured his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL), while Amir Bourouh failed a HIA so will have to sit out of Friday night’s visit to Leigh.

Davy Litten and Lewis Martin both also picked up knocks during the loss at Odsal, but further details on that duo are awaited, while James Bell is set for a six-to-eight week stint out of action through an injury suffered in training.

Hull KR

Hull KR were narrow winners at Leigh, and Arthur Mourgue marked his long-awaited return with a try, but there are now serious fears the full-back may have ruptured his pectoral again. He was forced off midway through the second half, with scans needed.

Team-mate Karl Lawton may also be pulled out of the firing line when the Robins host Wigan on Thursday night having broken his nose early on in the victory at Leigh and battled through on adrenaline, in the words of head coach Willie Peters post-match.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh’s injury situation is improving, but Tesi Niu withdrew from the game against KR just before the warm-up due to a hamstring problem he has been carrying for a couple of weeks.

The centre is expected to miss Friday’s home clash against Hull FC before returning after the break for the Challenge Cup final, alongside prop Robbie Mulhern.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield did not pick up any fresh injuries as they thumped Catalans at Belle Vue, but head coach Daryl Powell did confirm post-match that Isaiah Vagana is set to make his return on Saturday as they make the trip across the Channel to Toulouse.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington were without both Joe Philbin and Sam Stone as they claimed a narrow win at Toulouse.

Philbin will also miss Sunday’s home game against Bradford through his minor knee problem, while Stone is expected to return against the Bulls having been rested due to a niggling injury which he has been carrying for around a month.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan boss Matt Peet made the decision to rest captain Liam Farrell due to a tight calf as they beat Leeds, and the veteran back-rower is also expected to sit out of Thursday night’s trip to Hull KR before returning for the Challenge Cup final against the same opponents.

Prop Sam Eseh hobbled off in the second half of the win over Leeds after feeling something amiss with his knee, but no further light has been shed on that just yet.

Elsewhere, winger Abbas Miski made his long-awaited return with a cameo for the Warriors’ reserves. It’s been confirmed he will not feature for the first-team this year though due to salary cap struggles, with a loan move expected soon.

York Knights

York were in the wars as they were beaten at home by Castleford, and have lost at least one player for Saturday’s home clash against Catalans in Jesse Dee, who failed a HIA.

Knights head coach Mark Applegarth also confirmed after the defeat to Cas that further checks were needed on Paul Vaughan, Justin Sangare and David Nofoaluma.