The Super League play-offs get underway this week – and for two of the teams competing in particular, there are some big injury issues to contend with.

Round 27 was a bruising one for both Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity, who will lock horns again at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night with some big stories surrounding both.

Here’s the round-up from around Super League..

Leigh Leopards

It’s Leigh who have the biggest concern, with Robbie Mulhern likely to miss their sudden death play-off tie against Trinity after suffering a calf injury in the loss to Wakefield.

That one in particular does not sound promising, with Mulhern a genuine doubt and it is entirely possible that his Leopards career is already over, with a move to Castleford Tigers looming in 2027.

There is better news elsewhere, with Keanan Brad and Jack Ashworth in the mix to come back into Adrian Lam’s 21-man squad for the game in West Yorkshire. Isaac Liu will also come back in after missing the defeat to Wakefield for family reasons; his partner went into labour just before last week’s game.

Wakefield Trinity

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity have a nervous couple of days ahead as they prepare to host the Leopards on Friday night. There were two notable omissions from their side that won at Leigh over the weekend, with both Ky Rodwell and Caleb Hamlin-Uele missing due to injuries.

Rodwell has been nursing a shoulder issue for some time, while Hamlin-Uele is dealing with a knee problem. Both are going to see specialists this week to determine whether they will be fit for the play-offs.

Without those two, it will make victory a very tricky task indeed – and they also look set to be without outside back Jayden Myers after he failed a HIA on Friday.

Warrington and Hull KR

There were not necessarily injury worries for Warrington and Hull KR at the weekend, who both made wholesale changes to their sides with one eye on Saturday’s meeting in mind.

The pair will bring back all their big hitters for the sudden-death game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the players who did feature for the Wire and the Robins over the weekend looking like they have come through unscathed.