The Super League play-offs is fast approaching and as the 2026 regular season draws to a close this weekend, there are some significant injury problems for clubs to contend with.

Half of the top six suffered setbacks over the course of Round 26, leaving their respective head coaches with big dilemmas to consider going into the final weekend of the season.

Here’s the latest round-up from across the competition..

Leeds Rhinos

Saturday was a disappointing one for Leeds Rhinos: on multiple fronts. The defeat to Wigan Warriors which sees them effectively surrender the League Leaders’ Shield is bad enough, but it has seemingly come at a monumental cost.

Lachie Milled pulled up in the early exchanges with a hamstring problem which does not look great, according to Brad Arthur. Miller will need a full assessment in the coming days but there is a very real prospect of him being out for the rest of the season. At the very least, he will miss this Friday’s game against Hull FC.

It got worse, too. Young forward Zak Lloyd went down after a heavy collision in the second half and he will need assessment this week to see if he can feature against Hull FC this Friday.

Leigh Leopards

There is a worry for Leigh Leopards going into the play-offs, with outside back Keanan Brand failing to return to the field after half-time during Friday night’s defeat to St Helens.

Brand suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury that has kept him out since March in that game, which will be a real worry for the Leopards moving forward. Jack Ashworth was also missing with a strain in his stomach, while Jack Hughes was absent due to illness.

Everyone else

Toulouse finished their home season with a wonderful win over Hull FC, but it looks highly unlikely they will be without fullback Olly Ashall-Bott for their final league game of 2026. He suffered a broken rib in the act of scoring during that win on Friday evening, which would almost certainly end a fantastic individual season early.

Meanwhile, the big injury news also concerns Wigan Warriors – who will be without centre Jake Wardle for the next FIVE weeks due to a calf injury suffered in the run-up to Saturday evening’s huge game against Leeds Rhinos.

That would immediately put Wardle into huge doubt for the Super League Grand Final should the Warriors get there..