It’s been another bruising weekend of action in Super League – and there are some clubs nursing injury blows that could be significant ahead of the play-offs and beyond.

Here’s the latest from around the grounds going into Round 27..

We start this week with Super League leaders Hull KR, who have a double blow to contend with going into their last game against Warrington on Thursday.

Joe Burgess once again failed to make the start line for their game against Wakefield Trinity, and Willie Peters admitted while he should be fit for their first play-off game, he is in doubt for this week.

So too, it seems, is Kelepi Tanginoa, who was a late withdrawal after ‘feeling tight’ when he arrived at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. He will be assessed this week with Peters saying the issue in question needs to be investigated.

Hull FC have been dealt a cruel blow with the news that prop Sam Eseh may have played his final game for the club. Eseh went off for a HIA during the early stages of the Black and Whites’ win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday – which he subsequently failed.

That means if Hull do not make the play-offs, his hugely successful loan spell will come to an end, and Eseh will have already featured for the final time for John Cartwright’s side.

St Helens will go into battle this weekend without one of their most influential players, after prop Alex Walmsley also failed a HIA in the early exchanges of their defeat to Leigh Leopards.

That leaves Paul Wellens facing an almighty reshuffle of his pack, though he will likely be boosted by the return of fellow England forward Morgan Knowles, too.

Reigning champions Wigan left a whole host of players out for Friday’s game against Castleford but many were due to rotation. Adam Keighran, however, has been playing with a niggle in recent weeks, but he should be fine to face Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

The big call, of course, revolves around the Rhinos. They appeared to come through their defeat to Catalans unscathed but the question mark is over Jake Connor, who is in a race to be fit this weekend.