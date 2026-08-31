Round 25 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Among others, Bradford were without Ethan Ryan (thumb), Joe Keyes (back), Zac Fulton (neck), Dan Russell (HIA), Loghan Lewis (suspension) and Phoenix Steinwede (HIA) for their defeat in France against Toulouse.

Head coach Kurt Haggerty named only a 17-man squad, with the club also confirming prior to the game that Esan Marsters – who has not played since April – is highly unlikely to feature again this year.

Steinwede may be back for this week’s clash against Castleford.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield stunned Leigh, and did so without either Jacob Gagai (calf issue) or Joe Greenwood (illness).Both of those are expected to return this week against Hull KR alongside Connor Wrench.

However, the Giants will be without Sam Hewitt after his Category One concussion, and George Flanagan needs a scan having been forced off with what is thought to be a calf problem.

Hull KR

Rovers heavily rotated for their trip to Wigan, and all being well, it should pay off in the form of players returning for this week’s clash against Huddersfield.

Head coach Willie Peters confirmed Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Jez Litten and Joe Burgess would all definitely be back in the fold. Dean Hadley and captain Elliot Minchella require further checks before they are passed fit though.

Elsewhere, updates are awaited on the fitness of Oliver Gildart, Tyrone May and Jai Whitbread.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ win at Saints was marred by the forced withdrawal of Danny Levi.

Making his return from a sickening collision against Castleford in July which saw him stretchered off, the hooker ‘didn’t feel right’ and was quickly withdrawn.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh’s shock defeat at Huddersfield doesn’t appear to have been compounded by any fresh injuries, with head coach Adrian Lam confirming Umyla Hanley and Josh Charnley would be good to go this week against Saints despite minor niggles.

The main injury news for the Leopards is that full-back David Armstrong is expected to return, with that a major boost.

Warrington Wolves

Wire’s win at Hull FC came at the cost of three players. Young centre Arron Lindop failed a HIA early on, while forwards Luke Thomas and Joe Philbin were both also forced off.

Lindop will definitely sit out of this week’s trip to Wakefield, with the other two also now major doubts for that clash at Belle Vue.