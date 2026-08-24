Round 24 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a plethora of fresh injury concerns. A number of clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Bradford’s injury crisis deepened during their heavy defeat at Leigh, with head coach Kurt Haggerty admitting post-match he would struggle to name a 17 for the upcoming trip to Toulouse.

Ethan Ryan broke his thumb and Dan Russell failed a HIA, while Joe Keyes was forced off through a back injury. Loghan Lewis looks to have re-injured his knee, too.

Zac Fulton didn’t play and isn’t expected to again this season through bulging discs in his neck, with Phoenix Steinwede having to see a specialist surrounding his concussion issues. Ryan Sutton may return against Toulouse.

Ethan Ryan has broken his thumb, Joe Keyes (was withdrawn due to) his same recurring back injury.

Hull FC

Hull FC will have to keep a check on James Bell after he struggled following an alleged hip drop tackle on him during the win in France against Catalans. That incident went on report.

Zak Hardaker (knee) and Connor Bailey (collarbone) may return this weekend against Warrington.

Hull KR

KR’s shock home defeat to Toulouse saw them suffer three fresh injury blows.

Dean Hadley picked up a groin issue and Ryan Hampshire fractured his wrist, with James Batchelor forced off through a hamstring problem. All three are big doubts for Thursday night’s clash away against Wigan.

Tyrone May, Jai Whitbread and Oliver Gildart all also missed the defeat against Toulouse.

Leeds Rhinos

Jake Connor was withdrawn during Leeds’ big win at York with tightness in his calf and glute. Head coach Brad Arthur said that was a precautionary move, with hope the Rhinos’ star man won’t have to miss any games.

Leigh Leopards

David Armstrong was withdrawn off at half-time as Leigh thrashed Bradford, and the full-back will be sent for scans on his knee. Head coach Adrian Lam insisted his withdrawal was precautionary, but those scans will reveal the extent of the issue.

Matt Davis and Josh Charnley both also suffered soft tissue problems, though neither are expected to be serious.

St Helens

As Saints beat Castleford, they remained without Mark Percival. Interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll had teased the veteran centre may return, but his wait goes on having been sidelined since June with a hamstring injury.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s defeat at Wigan was compounded with the losses of Oli Pratt and Matty Storton.

Pratt suffered a hamstring injury in early June, and lasted just 40 minutes on his return, forced off at half-time on Friday night with another hamstring problem.

Experienced forward Storton was forced off in the second half, and head coach Daryl Powell confirmed post-match he’d suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington beat Huddersfield, with Max Wood and Ben Currie both picking up minor niggles which aren’t expected to be any serious issue.

However, head coach Sam Burgess confirmed post-match that forward Toafofoa Sipley won’t play again this season after fracturing his leg in their midweek win at Hull KR.

Teenage half-back Ewan Irwin meanwhile missed the victory against Huddersfield and is being monitored ‘day-to-day’ with a foot problem which stemmed from a tackle on him by KR’s Mikey Lewis at Craven Park.

Elsewhere, youngsters Luke Thomas and Cai Taylor-Wray weren’t deemed fit enough to be involved against the Giants.

York Knights

York were without experienced forward Paul Vaughan for their defeat to Leeds. The Australia-born Italy international missed the game due to concussion-related issues which stemmed from the Knights’ previous outing against Leigh, but has passed all medical assessments and is expected to return this weekend against Wakefield.