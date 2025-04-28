Super League stalwart and rugby league icon Paul Sykes is no stranger to setting some incredible records: and the former Bradford, Wakefield and London man has done it again.

Sykes has had an unbelievable rugby league career which, perhaps more surprisingly, is still going to this day. He made his debut on July 2, 1999 – last century! Ricky Martin was top of the US charts with Livin La Vida Loca, and a pint of milk cost just 34p in the UK.

And despite the world changing so much in the 26 years that have followed, Sykes’ presence in British rugby league has been a rare constant. He is now 43 years of age, but still involved in the professional game with Dewsbury Rams.

Sunday saw the Rams take on Rochdale in a League 1 clash and Sykes made his first appearance of the 2025 season – and in doing so, he set a simply incredible record.

Thanks to our friends at the Rugby League Record Keepers Club, Sykes is now the first and only man in rugby league history to play in 27 – TWENTY-SEVEN! – seasons!

He’s done it! Today, @syko_sykes made history by becoming the first player ever to play in 27 seasons of first-class rugby league 🤯 👏👏👏@DewsburyRams @TheRFL https://t.co/9oEKIG5EL1 — Rugby League Records (@RL_RKC) April 27, 2025

It’s an absolutely mind-blowing achievement that we’re pretty sure might never be beaten again. To go almost 30 years in the professional game is some record.

Sykes has played for a plethora of clubs throughout that time. He began his career with Bradford and has also featured for Wakefield, London, Featherstone and now the Rams.

Sykes also represented both England and Great Britain at international level during an illustrious career, and is showing no signs of slowing down yet based on his latest unbelievable feat.

